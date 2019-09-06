There is some fishing going on despite the debris from the storm blowing by offshore.
Fishers know stormy weather is not always a negative.
Jim Moran at Moran’s Dockside in Avalon said some of his crew of fishers played the wind in Townsends Inlet on Thursday night and Friday morning.
He said they fished one side of the bridge where the bait fish were splashing at night and then the other side in the morning after the bait fish had moved.
He said one of his regulars, Avalon resident Mike Loughran, picked off one keeper and three short striped bass.
Moran said he got reports from other fishers who caught striped bass and bluefish. The bass and blues are slamming mullet and peanut bunker, chasing them right out of the water.
Moran said that everywhere he looks he is seeing “nice splashes” of bait.
He expects decent fishing this weekend. The opener of the Association of Surf Angling Clubs fall tour of tournaments is Saturday — the 57th H.W. Shaner Surf Fishing Tournament on the Avalon beaches.
He said one team member bought seven dozen bloodworms for bait — an indication they expect to have some fishable surf and that kingfish are a prime target.
Dave Showell at Absecon Sportsman Center expects fishing to bounce back. He said he did not see anything from this interruption that would prevent good fishing.
“I think (Saturday), everything will be back on,” he said Friday. “The wind is puffing, not blowing.”
On his last fishing safari, Thursday, Dave and his charter crew picked off “right around” 20 striped bass in the Mullica River environs.
He also said there is a lot of bait with peanut bunker and mullet stacked all the way up to Sweetwater in the Mullica and to the bulkhead in Mays Landing in Great Egg Harbor River.
Dave has striped bass bonus tags that allow him to keep one bass from 24 to less than 28 inches in addition to the regular limits of one fish from 28 to less than 43 inches and one fish at 43 inches or greater.
He was surprised Friday when one of the local crabbers brought him some softshell crabs for his pens that he keeps at the dock on Absecon Creek.
There have been other cool reports
One comes from the father-son fishing team from Northfield that gets after them all the time. Dan and Keegan Rothman had another interesting catch. Keegan picked off two cero mackerel. His dad, Dan, got one.
Dan said the cero were chasing green and gold color lures at Great Egg Harbor reef. He said they caught some two years ago at the same spot with the same lures.
The husband-and-wife team of Dennis and Fran Lott caught a 15-inch stargazer near the Longport Bridge on Tuesday.
Noel Feliciano’s hardy crew of regulars was coming into One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City for bait Friday afternoon and going out to Atlantic City areas protected from the wind.
