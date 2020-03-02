There is a lot of optimism about striped bass fishing at the start of March.

A canvas of a number of tackle shops and marinas revealed no verified reports of keeper striped bass during the the first couple of days of the 2020 season that opened Sunday in all state waters — rivers and streams, bays, inlets, the surf along the beachfronts and out to the 3-mile zone.

The striper hounds were wired to get cranking, and it sounds as though a lot did get it going.

And just for the record: Dick Herb is the acting chairman of the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council. He confirmed Monday the new striped bass regulations approved a couple of weeks back by the state council from federal requirements are one fish daily possession measuring from 28 inches minimum to less than 38 inches go into effect starting April 1 and continue through Dec. 31.

He said that until the changeover date, the old regs are still in play. Until then, we can keep one fish daily from 28 inches to less than 43 inches and a second fish daily 43 inches or longer.

In addition, the bonus tag program that allows for one fish daily from 24 inches to 28 inches will run from May 15 to the end of the year. That is a considerable expansion.

Thanks to guidance from Caryn Shinske of the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife, you can find the striper regulations at njfishandwildlife.com/bonusbas.htm

That’s right: one "s" in "bas." It actually is a comprehensive but easy to read treatise worth the effort.

Herb said the controversial new bluefish regs that chop the daily possession limit from the current 15 o threet for private fishers and to five for patrons on for-hire party boats and charter boats also start May 15.

OK, back to actual fishing happenings.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine and Scott Albertson at Scott’s Bait and Tackle in Mystic Islands all have season-opening contests going.

Dave has a first-fish striped bass event coupled with white perch that he is calling the “Tides of March." That got off to a great start in the white perch division when 13-year old Matthew “Poncho” Schoenfield weighed in a 10-fish stringer that weighed a total of 6.75 pounds with a 1.25-pound jumbo.

He collected a Tsunami tackle combo offered by "Rack & Fin Radio" and a store gift certificate of $200.

David Jobes also scored big on opening day with a 1.1-pound jumbo and a 10-fish stringer that totaled 6.85 pounds.

Albertson is running a contest out of Scott’s for the first striped bass and bluefish caught in the Mystic Islands environs with the sod bank at Graveling Point bordering Great Bay and the Mullica River the most popular stretch.

Grossman is back from a five-week Florida vacation and put his energy into his striped bass, bluefish and black drumfish derby that runs to May 20 on Brigantine. Andy offers $500, $300 and $150 for the first-, second- and third-heaviest striped bass, and $300, $200 and $100 for bluefish and black drum. Sign up for $30 at Riptide.

Andy said to make sure to get a Brigantine four-wheel drive vehicle beach permit.

Marissa Spitzer said from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that fishers in the Great Harbor River watershed and the Tuckahoe River are reporting a herring run, which is almost a guarantee striped bass will follow them.

Cliff Higbee from the soon-to-open Higbee’s Marina in Fortescue reported the “good sign”’ of a lot of bunker in Delaware Bay. Willie Davis reported from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom that “definitely fish are moving” in Great Bay and Barnegat Bay.

All of the correspondents agree there are a lot of striped bass in the 20-pound class in our waters.

Sounds as though it won’t take long to see a keeper bass appear.

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.

Contact: 609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

