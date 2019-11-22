Striped bass and tautog are keeping the fire lit as we head into the weekend and with Thanksgiving coming up soon.

Andy Grossman called midafternoon Friday to report an early leader in the Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 Fall Striper Fish Around the Clock Classic.

He said the boat Natural Gas with Jack Crowley and another fisher on board just registered two striper at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine. They weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and 15 pounds.

The Elks’ contest prizes go to first, second and third places based on total weight of the two heaviest fish. The contest continues until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Grossman said they were trolling MoJo lures north of Absecon Inlet. The tournament boundaries are Barnegat Inlet to Great Egg Inlet.

Of the money raised, 50% is dedicated to the Brigantine Elks veterans programs, and the rest is for the prize money.

Another good sign that striped bass are not going away anytime soon comes from captain Ray Lopez and the charter boat Miss Liane headquartered in Forked River and a member of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.

Lopez reported Friday he had some good action earlier this week fishing north of Barnegat Inlet. His crew racked up 20 striped bass on one trip.

He also reported they hauled in a 46-pound striper. He said the smaller fish were on the bottom liking sand eels, and the bigger fish were up off the bottom, sometimes reaching the top. He also said to try to get away from the crowds of boats.

And Cliff Higbee reported from Higbee’s Marina in Fortescue that they are having a good year in Delaware Bay.

He said Friday the areas around the lighthouses have been holding bass. He said a school of new fish moved in.

Cliff posted a photo of a fisher who recorded a 291/2-inch bass with a bucktail at Miah Maul light. Bloodworm were working for Dave Sharpless and Charles Higbee, who recorded two keepers that went 30 and 31 inches, plus two that measured 27 inches.

He said the surf-casters who have been fishing from the beach at Fortescue have been catching short bass and white perch. That has been all bloodworm.

John Nigro is the dock master for the Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City.

He sent a spread of nine quality photos from the Starfish ocean run Thursday. They all showed smiling and somewhat bundled-up fishers showing off their catches.

Quite a variety of fish was displayed. They were mostly tautog with black sea bass and porgy plus bluefish and weakfish.

Noel Feliciano was happy to report from One-Stop Bait and Tackle Shop in Atlantic City that tog are still active around the rockpiles.

Tog have been solid from Barnegat Inlet to the rocks around Cape May. They are biting on green crab and white legger crab.

Feliciano is running a Tog for Turkey contest that is free to enter. He had a weigh-in Friday from one of his regulars when Carl Graetz toted in a 17-inch tog caught in Absecon Inlet in front of the Flagship before he was chased by the rain.

He said a lot of his rocks stars are geared up for a Saturday with, they hope, tolerable conditions.

Contact: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

