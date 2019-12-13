Full moon, raw windy weather, off-and-on rain and foreboding skies have not chilled off the fishing much.

Fewer fishers are getting out, but striped bass and tautog continue to keep them busy and likely will well nto the holiday season.

In fact, a couple of reports describe some of the best fishing of the season.

Striped bass are mostly shorts, under the 28-inch minimum to be a keeper. There are loads of them all along the Jersey coast. Fishers sometimes report the constant action tires them out.

A few middleweights are showing up.

Noel Feliciano weighed one Friday morning at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City caught by Josimar Domingues while fishing with an SP Minnow on the popular and productive T-jetty that protects and frames Absecon Inlet.

Domingues is one of the local rocks stars and goes by the moniker “Brasil.” His latest connection weighed a healthy 20.2 pounds and measured 341/2 inches long.

It was entered in the holiday-themed Fish for Toys striped bass contest that Feliciano organizes in early December. The contest wraps Sunday.

Interested fishers or anyone with the holiday spirit can still sign up or contribute at One-Stop by dropping off new, unwrapped toys or games that will be donated to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League.

They will be gifted to needy children in time for Christmas.

Dave Showell made a quick raid inside Absecon Inlet from his Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

He said Friday he picked a small bass followed by a bonus-tag slot fish that was “25 or so” inches.

He said he saw what he thought to be sand eels in the inlet.

Sand eels have been mentioned in other reports, along with the advice to fishers to employ long thin silvery lures to simulate them.

Striped bass reports from north of here sound promising.

A posting by Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom said the weather was not good but that striper fishing was “surprisingly very good” from both the beaches of Long Beach Island and in boats inside the 3-mile legal zone.

Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle in Seaside Park reported “some of the best fishing of the season” with the qualifier “quantity over quality,” meaning mainly short striiper with some keepers mixed in.

Sound familiar?

Switching over to tautog: The catch seems just as exciting except that the weather has been a much more limiting factor with captains using common sense by staying tied to the dock in threatening weather and ocean conditions.

Wreck and reef tog fishing is super when they get the chance.

Captain Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat charter/open boat that launches from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet said Friday he is having his best tog fishing “since Sandy,” the 2012 hurricane.

He said they have collected a 12-pound tog and a lot of 6- to-8-pounders.

He is fishing in 80 feet of water, where the water temperature is 48 degrees. He has an open-boat schedule planned for Saturday through Wednesday.

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.

