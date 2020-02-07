That was quite a blast that came through South Jersey on Friday.
With the rainstorm and wind, it was a big difference from earlier in the week when we had record temps in the upper 60s.
Dave Showell said Friday he does not think the air and water temps took much of a hit despite the winds, so he expects white perch fishing to continue to be strong.
It has been documented through reports and numerous photos posted by active anglers there have been great white perch catches for quite a while.
Many white perch fans have been fishing mainly from kayaks, canoes and small craft in the deeper channels of the Mullica River and in feeder streams, as well as in the Great Egg Harbor River watershed.
Grass shrimp, bloodworm and small minnows are the prime baits on small hooks. They move around a lot so locating them is the trick.
The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Stafford Township Municipal Building located at 260 E. Bay Avenue in Manahawkin.
The main purpose of the meeting is to establish new striped bass regulations for 2020. Bluefish and black sea bass regulations are also on the agenda.
According to Paul Haertel, a member of the Jersey Coast Anglers Association who is on state fishing advisory boards, two leading contenders for new striped bass regs are a one fish daily possession limit at 28 inches to less than 35 inches, or one fish at 28 inches to less than 38 inches.
Bob Rush, captain and owner of the Starfish party boat fleet based in Sea Isle City and a member of the N.J. Marine Council, confirmed the numbers from Haertel on Friday. Rush also said a proposal for the state bonus-tag program is one fish daily 24 inches to less than 28 inches.
Striped bass season in state waters inside the inlets and in the back bays, rivers and streams reopens March 1.
Bluefish regulations are on the table tool with a proposal that calls for a three-fish daily allocation for private fishers and five fish daily for customers on for-hire vessels.
With all this on the docket, it should be a lively meeting with public comments from fishers and stakeholders.
Here is a report from captain Joe Bogan of the Jamaica 2 party boat out of Brielle, southern Monmouth County. He said Friday they fished Tuesday and went more offshore. The move paid off with a nice catch of codfish, including one that weighed 25.8 pounds. They are also catching blackfish.
Captain Joe says they will run a few more trips.
* * *
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
