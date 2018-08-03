There seems to be something for just about every taste, from crabbing in the shallow, calm back waters to tuna fishing in the deep.
We are at the peak of the summer season in many ways.
Here is a catalog of species reported lately.
Summer flounder are the fan favorite for visitors and locals alike.
We have a few keepers over the 18-inch minumum among the many shorts under the limit. Tautog are back in play as of this past Wednesday with a limit of one fish at 15 inches daily.
Sea bass are hugging the wrecks and reefs. Triggerfish are making it interesting. Kingfish are spotty and often small but around in OK numbers at times in the surf.
Croaker joined the lineup and the first report surfaced of a sheepshead. Bluefish of varying size have been cruising.
Bluefin tuna and yellowfin tuna are biting both on the troll and by chunking offshore.
Massey Canyon, within reach of local sport-fishing craft and crews, has been producing when weather and conditions permit. Mahi have moved in, too. Massey is about 40 miles or so out of Cape May.
A blue marlin hit the scales at the Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club last weekend. A number of white marlin have been defeated and released.
Little tunny and bonito are reported inshore, plus some Spanish mackerel. And at least one king mackerel was sighted.
White perch continue to be solid in some of the rivers and streams, including the Mullica River and its environs.
A keeper striped bass was caught in the Mullica with an eel within the past week. Both of those reports were provided by Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic.
Triggerfish are very decent both in size and numbers. Noel Feliciano just wrapped his Trigger Happy contest out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atantic City.
The winner was a 4-pound, 4-ounce fish that Jose Adelio, of Philadelphia, caught. Jaden Hernandez, of Atlantic City, was second at 2.7 pounds.
Noel reported that Isidro Valentin, one of his regulars, caught a triggerfish Friday.
An example of recent summer flounder catches comes from Jim Hutchinson Sr. and the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.
Brett Taylor on the Reel Reaction had the Winkler family from Pittsburgh out on a charter. Seven-year-old Hudson Winkler topped the day with two 19-inch keepers among 30 total fish caught by the family.
John Sowerby said he had two days of bluefin and yellowfish catches at Massey this past week.
He also said Friday that tuna are not confined to Massey but were all along the 20-Fathom Line.
He prefers to troll for them on the charter boat Hooked Up II out of South Jersey Marina, but he said other captains were picking them on the chunk. He will be back at them this weekend and into next week.
Another report from the BHCFA said Bob Gerkens on the Hot Tuna had three yellowin to 52 pounds and went 3 for 4 on bigeye tuna in the 90-pound class in the White Marlin Invitational.
And there are many sizable blue claw crabs in the backwaters, which can be relatively unaffected when the wind rules.
Robin Scott reported from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate that numerous 7-inch plus crabs are among them. Maryanne Schutz at Chestnut Neck also said crabing is “really good” in Great Bay and Muillica.
Tourney time
The 43rd Boys and Girls Surf Fishing sponsored by the Ocean City Fishing Club is next Aug. 11.
It is a free event at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge and is open to youth in three age divisions: 8 to 10, 11 to 12 and 12 to 16.
Parents or guardian must sign a waiver for insurance purposes, and young fishers must bring their own fishing gear and bait.
Signups start 9 a.m., and fishing is from 10 a.m. to noon followed by an awards ceremony. Members of the OCFC will officiate.
ShepOnFishing
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
