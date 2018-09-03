Labor Day is not the end of summer, nor apparently the end of heat waves.
And some very good fishing continues unabated into September and the football season.
Summer flounder seem to be in a renewed wave of activity.
Noel Feliciano is promoting another One-Stop Bait and Tackle contest in Atlantic City. He's calling this one the Super Flounder Finale and it runs through Wednesday. A new leader was caught, weighed and photographed Monday.
Doug Keeping, of Galloway Township, was fishing in Absecon Inlet on Sean Hotlen's boat and hooked summer flounder weighing 7.6 and 5.2 pounds. The 22-year-old Keeping has been fishing those waters since he was a kid. He said both limited out with three keepers.
Robin Scott at Ray's Scott's Dock in Margate said Labor Day started out hot, but a breeze came up to make it more tolerable on the back bays of Margate. She said they had rental and charter pontoon boats out fishing and crabbing. One boat recorded an unusual combination of a pompano and keeper summer flounder, she said.
A couple of interesting reports were received from the Ventnor City Fishing Pier.
Rick Andrews, one of the pier regulars, was out there Monday morning enjoying a fine warm and steamy day.
He said the highlight to mid-morning was a whale that cruised by "really close" — 200 yards off, he estimated. He said he could see its back as it swam past, first going south and again when it turned around and came back for an encore performance off the end of the pier.
He said other whales and common porpoise were there, all attacking the plentiful bunker well within view.
A couple of days back, pier master Arthur Levinson served up a couple of photos of what probably was an almaco jack, or at least a jack of some kind.
They had a great mid-week last week on the pier with a lot of kingfish, but Andrews said it turned off Monday. The presence of schools of hungry whales and porpoise probably was the cause of a scramble to safety for small, medium and even larger fish.
Croaker and spot are two other smallish fish that have been caught in the surf or back bays at other locations.
Little Egg Reef was the spot for two other cool catches, according to a report from Jingle's Bait and Tackle in North Beach Haven. Both were results of bottom fishing.
Ken Deflora hooked a 13.88-pound mahi while using a minnow. Gary Rowles caught a 9.08-pound summer flounder.
Dan Ponzio runs the charter boat War Dance out of Atlantic City, but he traveled to Manasquan to take an offshore trip on the Blue Runner.
They worked the west side of Hudson Canyon on Sunday and racked up 11 yellowfina tuna. His last trip on War Dance resulted in 135- and 88-pound tuna on the chunk 32 miles out of Absecon Inlet.
One more shot about summer flounder.
Yanni Grigorakakis has done it again. The Glenside, Pennsylvania, resident often rides down to Absecon Inlet, and returned home with another three-fish limit.
This is at least the fourth time he has caught his limit of summer flounder from an Atlantic City rockpile. His latest achievement consisted of fish that weighed 5.8, 5.6 and 4.4 pounds.
Tourney time
The 58th H.W. Shaner surf-fishing tournament gets the second part of the Association of Surf Angling Clubs competition season started this Saturday in Avalon.
Signups are $50 for six-person teams and $10 for individuals from 5 to 7 a.m. at Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave. Team and individual prizes and awards will be presented following the contest.
And here is a "wow" finish.
We wrap up with a remarkable happening that has generated much comment: a large tuna reportedly crashed up onto the Longport jetty, apparently while chasing bait fish, and got stuck in the rocks.
An unnanmed man hauled if off the point jetty. A report and photos were floated on the internet that seem to verify the occurrence. The reaction has been strong, and widely varied from positive to negative and sometimes with humorous responses.
Weird!
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
