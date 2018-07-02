Summer flounder are inside the back bays and inshore, and so are bluefish and kingfish.
Sea bass are back in season in the ocean, and triggerfish are biting around the rockpiles.
Offshore big-game fishing is getting exciting.
And striped bass are still hanging around. Weakfish are popping up in the early morning and evenings.
A followup to a cool story: Yanni Grigorakakis came to Atlantic City on Thursday and returned to Glenside, Pennsylvania, with a limit of three keeper summer flounder caught from the rockpiles around Absecon Inlet.
He vowed to come back Sunday. He did, and he repeated his extraordinary feat by again catching his limit of three keepers.
Two rides, six fish.
That's beating the odds in Casino City.
The catch was confirmed Monday by Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. They did not weigh the fish he caught Sunday, just took photos. Yanni said Monday afternoon they were a little smaller than the 4.4-pound, 3.4-pound, and 2.2-pound fish he caught on his visit last week. He also said his fishing companion caught a fourth keeper.
Then Yanni threatened to return again sometime this weekend ... for three more? He said he keeps the bait and jigs he uses in action, and he moves around from jetty to jetty.
Rob Barrett sent in a report from Point Tackle in Somers Point about a 6-pound, 6-ounce summer flounder caught by Mary Johnson, of Pleasantville, on Thursday while drifting Risley's Channel inside Great Egg Inlet.
Lou Solomon, of Margate, registered a 5-pound summer flounder caught on a "huge minnie." It was weighed at Ray Scott's Dock in Margate.
Rob also reported that Bob Ogden, of Egg Harbor Township, had a super day of bluefish at Sea Isle Ridge on his boat Woodshed. Rob said he trolled up a pile of blues Wednesday. Point Tackle registered bluefish for Ogden that weighed 12 pounds, 9 ounces, 12-6, 12-0 and 11-2 among the catch.
Five-pound blues and snapper blues are in the back bays. Kingfish are mainly being caught in numbers of five or six per trip, according to Feliciano, while triggerfish are more like six or seven per catch. Sea bass are back on board with a two-fish daily allowance and a 12.5-inch minimum. That continues through Aug. 31. Then the season goes away until Oct. 8, when it comes back with a 10-fish daily allotment.
"Schoolie" striped bass are "fantastic,"according to a report from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood. Cathy Algard said they were chasing top-water plugs and lures at high tide. A 35-inch striped bass was reported caught in the Atlantic City back bays.
Paul Hoffman said Monday from South Jersey Marina the first blue marlin invitational all-release tournament Friday and Saturday is like one of those soccer "friendlies" and not an intense competition like the current World Cup. The purpose, according to Hoffman, is to put some focus on blue marlin fishing off South Jersey.
A captain's meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Canyon Club in Cape May. Call Paul at 609-884-0199.
Hoffman said he had reports of a half-dozen blue marlin caught by captains trolling for yellowfin and bigeye tuna, including two on George Robinson's Polarizer.
Sterling Harbor reported the Happy Our with Bob McCormick, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, had a solid catch of seven tuna at Poorman's Canyon.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
