Summer flounder fishing seems to be hanging in and might even be improving with a wave of quality fish.
Greg Maiuro, of Ventnor, went to the Ocean City Reef on Monday in his boat. He was with longtime fishing partner Craig Palmisano, of Margate. They hooked up 15 short summer flounder and had five keepers up to five pounds. That's a great ratio of keepers to throwbacks under the 18-inch minimum.
And the neat added attraction on that inshore jaunt was that Palmisano hooked up with a 16.85-pound, 39-inch cobia on a bucktail and cut bait intended for flounder. The cobia was weighed measured and photographed by Karen Santoro at Ship Shop on Dorset Avenue in Ventnor.
Maiuro said he took a 50-mile ride north to a spot off Long Beach Island on Sunday in search of summer flounder, but nothing was happening. So he turned the other way Monday and had success in warm water of 77 degrees.
Linda Davoli, of Brigantine, worked it in Absecon Inlet on Monday.
She said she had a total of 30 fish, with two keepers, one measuring 23 inches. She said the heat and humidity weren't a problem, but she did cover up because she was getting sunburned.
She was on her boat when the local scribe called. She reported that grass washing out after high water affected the early action, but it lightened up. She said she was using minnow as bait, and the smaller fish were snapping them up before the bigger fishing could get them.
She said she is convinced there are "bigger ones down there."
Linda said she was getting tired at midafternoon and was on her last drift of the day. After that, she was heading home to clean the boat and some fish. She said the boat and her clothes showed the evidence of an active fishing expedition.
Robin Scott at Ray Scott's Dock in Margate said recent summer flounder catches also indicated an improved keeper ratio.
She estimated it at one keeper to three shorts and that "crabbing prevails." The blue claw season has been excellent for what seems like all summer.
She added sheepshead to the list of quality catches in the back bays. She said they are fishing for sheepshead the same way they fish for tautog — using green crab for bait.
Robin also had a neat sidebar, which often develops in the fishing world. She reported that Jay Seward, of Longport, and his 12-year-old son, Henry, caught 14 mahi Sunday. Henry recorded the heaviest at 9 1/2 pounds.
While Davoli was using minnow and Maiuro was bucktaling, Scott said peanut bunker is the best bait for summer flounder right now.
Inshore trolling has been at a summer peak. Mahi, bonito, king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, little tunny and bluefish have all been trolled up. Some reports put them as close as 5 to 15 miles off and on out to the deep. Trolling Clark Spoons is a favored tactic, but sight-fishing by casting lures at concentrated schools can be real fun, especially with light tackle.
Bill Shillingford is the well-respected "Bucktail Willie" who crafts his deer-tail bucktails and tags fish for the American Littoral Society.
On Saturday, he was fishing with grandkids Alex and Sam and son Steve, visitors from Salt Lake City. Bill had them out fishing in his favorite home waters inside Sea Isle City, and they picked off two striped bass in the 20-inch range and a 19-inch bluefish. He was out again Monday morning and caught striped bass that were 27, 26 and 22 inches.
He caught 40 spot and rigged them up on a 6/0 circle hook to catch the striper.
Anthony Smith topped his previous excellent catch reported by Fisherman's Headquarters on Aug. 15 when he walked off the Barnegat Inlet south jetty with a 2.5-pound tautog, a 4.5-pound triggerfish and a 4.2-pound sheepshead.
Fishernan's Headquarters dubbed that effort a "jetty slam."
On Sunday, Fisherman's HQ reported the jetty jockey again caught triggerfish and sheepshead and added two black drumfish of about 10 pounds. The sheepshead went 8 pounds. And Smith reported another recent trip produced a big weakfish and a couple of fat kingfish.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
