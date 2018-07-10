Frank Jankowski used to operate Frank’s Boats in Strathmere.
So it figures he might know where the good summer flounder spots are in the back bays, such as Flat Creek.
The 75-year-old fishes two or three times a week despite a couple of creaky physical hangups. He had an eye problem that kept him out of his boat and off the water for a few weeks.
He recently got back in action. On Saturday a week back, he picked up two 4-pound summer flounder in a tournament connected with the Atlantic County Game Preserve. They were the only two he caught that day.
He went back to the same stretch of water this past Sunday and caught an old-fashioned doormat that weighed more than both of those other quality catches combined.
He said it was in the same “50-yard circle” in which he hooked up with a 9.2-pound summer flounder that measured 29.5 inches in length. Another similarity is that they were all caught at high water. He was working a Spro bucktail to catch the 9-pounder.
He said Monday that it was the biggest flounder he ever caught in 70 years of fishing. His previous high was a not-too-shabby 8.5-pounder.
Frank operated a bait and tackle shop and a rental-boat marina just inside Corsons Inlet. He said he is cleared to go fishing. He admitted that he has slowed down, not stopped. He was working on a “showpiece” sailing sneakbox duck hunting boat when called by the local scribe.
He also wanted to make sure that his wife “Candy” got some credit for recently catching a 6.5-pound trout in Tuckerton Lake.
Good combination!
Howard Sefton called from Capt. Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City to report the catch of a 14-pound, 8-ounce summer flounder. This one was not caught here. Mike Williams of Egg Harbor City said he was fishing on the charterboat Bad Influence out of Nantucket, Massachusetts, in 100 feet of water with other locals Scott Newhall and Robbie Jiacopello. He said it was a two-day trip and he brought it back to Capt. Howard’s in a cooler. He said he was using squid and Gulp with a 12-ounce weight.
One more summer flounder report. Keegan Rothman, the well-known young fisher from Northfield, racked up a 3.75-pound summer flounder that he certified at Hook-Up Tackle in Egg Harbor Township.
This is all good news for Cathy Algard and the crew at Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood. They are running their 25th Duke Of Fluke contest on Saturday. The captain’s meeting is 7 p.m. Friday and fishing starts 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The contest wraps with a pig roast barbecue with music from the band Tidal Wave. Call 609-729-1425 for details.
There is a lot of other fishing news.
Offshore big-game fishing is exciting with yellowfin tuna, bluefin tuna, blue marlin and white marlin and more and more mahi in the mix. A report from Matt Slobodjian at Jim’s Bait and Tackle in Cape May put tuna and “quite a few” white marlin at Massey’s Canyon and the Hambone. Other locations have been the deep-water canyons such as Poorman’s, Lindenkohl and north to Carteret. It has been mainly a trolling action with ballyhoo and lures, and now chunking and jigging is working too.
Inshore, bonito and king mackerel and big bluefish are mixed, according to a captain’s phoned-in report. Several stations from Cape May to Long Beach Island report improving kingfish in the surf. Bloodworm and Fish-Bites are the bait.
Triggerfish are showing up around the rockpiles and bridges. Noel Feliciano is running his second triggerfish contest out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. There is no entry fee but contestants have to sign up at One-Stop. He’s offering $75 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third heaviest. The contest wraps July 29.
One area that gets somewhat overlooked this time of year when flounder and tuna are headliners, is white perch fishng in the rivers. Sefton said that some of the white perch fans fishng from their boats are doing well.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
