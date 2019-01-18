This changeable weather seems to have fishers guessing.
Captain James Petersen took the crew aboard the party boat Osprey V from its berth at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina to a wreck about 15 miles off Atlantic City on Wednesday.
Noel Feliciano took a break from the long and often -demanding days at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City to enjoy a day of fishing out on the ocean. They caught some nice tautog, Noel said, but it was a somewhat slower than it had been.
Feliciano said Friday he got a report about Thursday's trip that was much better.
Petersen said he took "took a ride" with the Osprey V to another wreck a little farther off, and they got into some good fishing.
Peterson said Friday they "did really great" with "nice-size" fish. He said they counted 35 keepers with one in the 10-pound range and more than a dozen in the 6- to 9-pound class. They recorded a couple of limits, and everyone went home with fish to enjoy at the table.
Asked by the local scribe if they caught anything other than tog, he said it has been an odd season with just about no other species of fish showing up recently.
"Almost no dogfish (sharks)," he said.
A report from Sunday about the Starfish party boat based in Sea Isle City described good tog action.
John Nigro sent a photo of two bundled up and happy fishers each holding up two-fisted catches of nice-size tog. The same kind of photo of a fisher with a sizable tog was by supplied by Noel from his trip on the Osprey V.
Nigro also sent a message that the Starfish went Wednesday, and his description of "just OK" was similar to the same-day results as that of the Osprey V. The Starfish is scheduled to sail Saturday morning.
Mike O'Neill on the Stray Cat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet said Friday the bite was off on his most recent trip.
The white perch action has been off and on, too. The backwater fishers have experienced (or endured) the spectrum from good to decent to zilch. Bloodworm and grass shrimp are prime baits when available.
Dave Showell reported from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon that he had a couple of fishers come in for bloodworm but he had not heard back from them. He did have a couple of reports of quality catches over the past week or so in the Mullica River area.
A report from the Jamaica II party boat out of Brielle described good fishing well offshore for ling, big porgy and codfish pool winners in the 12- to 15- pound class. The party boat is sailing 14-hour trips on Saturdays.
O.C. flea market
One of the popular events of the winter, the Ocean City Intermediate School annual fundraiser flea market, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The school is located at 1801 Bay Avenue.
Admission will be $4 for adults, $1 for ages 6-10 and free for youngsters under 6. Faculty adviser Nick Verducci reported that 90 tables with saltwater and freshwater equipment are lined up.
The money raised will benefit the club that provides seventh and eighth-graders the opportunity to enjoy fishing.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
