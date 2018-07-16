Two outstanding reports highlight the inside-outside pattern we are enjoying in South Jersey.
Summer flounder seek the deeper holes and channels in the back bays and inlets and migrate to the ocean to take up residence in cooler waters as we head into midsummer. And that's when we also hear about sometimes super offsore big-game fishing.
Here is a highlight for summer flounder.
They just ran the 25th annual Duke of Fluke tournament at Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood on Saturday.
Cathy Algard at Sterling Harbor said Monday they had a "fabulous" tournament with great weather, great fishing and a huge participation — 113 boats and 35 kayaks.
Cathy said they had 600 join in afterwards for the awards ceremony and party.
Fishers must be eager to go for summer flounder, but the after-party may have played a role in the participation.
The single-heaviest fish top prize was decided by a few ounces in a duel of 6-pound fish.
Rob Guarini on the boat Generation weighed a 6.66 winner, edging the 6.50 entry from Jason Bailey on Fin Reaper. Another 6-pounder was brought to the scales by Matt Helverson. His 6.34 fish won the kayak division.
Three 5-pound fish added to the quality of the haul.
Donna Scott on Uno Mas caught a 5.15-pounder to take the Duchess honors. Brody Selfridge on Vayda Rose took the youth prize with a 5.39 pounder, and Brent Alderfer was third in the overall standings at 5.66 pounds on Better-N-Before.
The winner of the heaviest five category was the crew of the 3 Pete II with Pete DiLucci registering 24.26 pounds.
Cathy said they had a lot of nice black sea bass with a 3.45-pounder caught on Pipe Dream with Joe Nardelli taking that division title. They had a bluefish division, too, and Brian Fischer on Fish Heads claimed that one at 2.13 pounds.
Summer flounder action throughout the area is generally described as a lot of short fish with few keepers.
And here's an example of offshore big-game action from John Sowerby of the Hooked Up II charter boat out of Utsch's Marina in Cape May. John sent a message about couple of his recent catches.
He reported a couple of times about mahi-mahi in the more southern canyons. He said Poorman's Canyon and Wilmington Canyon have mahi. He caught 22 on a recent trolling trip. On Sunday, he went in the other direction and fished inshore north of Spencer Canyon for tuna. A photo showed seven yellowfin on the deck back at the dock.
He reported that tuna fishing has been slow at the local canyons. He said he is still waiting for the inshore tuna action.
And here's an insight into fishing inshore.
Triggerfish have been welcome added attraction recently.
Irv Hurd on the Miss Avalon party boat that swings from Avalon Sportfishing Center said Monday they have had "quite a few," including a couple in the 4 1/2-pound range.
He had 18 fishers on board Monday, and they had nine triggerfish and two keeper summer flounder in the ocean. And then he added, almost as an afterthought, that they recorded 150 black sea bass. He did not specify how many were keepers, but we are allowed two right now.
He said fishing is good, the weather is great and he has had some fishers come back two or three times in a week to get in on the summer fun.
Snider Challenge
Here's a reminder about the Snider Hockey Inshore Fishing Challenge, which is desribed as a friendly, charitable competition set for Friday at the Canyon Club in Cape May.
Bernie Parent, the legendary Hall of Fame goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers, is the host.
Proceeds benefit the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. The entry fee is $1,000. The fishing categories are summer flounder and black sea bass, plus the fun category of most unusual.
For details and to enter contact, Katy Bowers at 215-052-4157 or email KBowers@SniderHockey.Org
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
