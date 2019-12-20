There are not a lot of fishers out there giving it try.
It figures that enjoying the holiday season by spending quality time with family and friends and Christmas shopping are way important.
There are some decent fishing reports of nice catches however.
Josimar Domingues and brother-in-law, Luciano Victoria, have been fishing a lot in Absecon Inlet and the streams in the Atlantic County environs. They live in Galloway Township.
Luciano said Friday they have been catching striped bass in the Atlantic City area mainly at night after work. They are also catching white perch. They each have a kayak. They fish together but separate.
Josimar recently weighed a 20-pound striped bass at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City caught at night from a jetty, and then loaded up on white perch fishing out of his kayak later the same day.
Luciano said they will be back at it Saturday in their kayaks going for perch.
Mike O’Neill was out in the ocean Friday on a gorgeous weather day, which have been rare lately. He had a crew on the charter/open boat Stray Cat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Inlet.
He said they were “sitting out here” at Avalon Shoals “picking” tautog Friday and watching miles of birds fly by.
He said he was also watching a “massive migration” of striped bass. He said a school of stripers swam past the boat while the local scribe had him on the phone getting a live on-the-water report.
He said that while they were catching tog, it had slowed. He said he was thinking about making his last outing of the year Monday, but someone could twist his arm and convince him to give it a try.
He said that will probably happen.
Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon said he loaded up on grass shrimp for the white perch fishers to use as bait. Dave said bloodworm also have been popular as bait for perch.
One of his regulars and well-known white perch fishers, Bruce Gehringer, is having success catching white perch, probably in the Mullica River and Great Bay regions. He also fishes out of a kayak.
Noel Feliciano said one of the questions he heard is “where is everybody?”
He said the fish are here, so fishers are missing out. He was talking mainly about the mostly schoolie striped bass shorter than the 28-inch minimum.
Also remember striped bass are legal only inside the state’s 3-mile limit. When O’Neill was watching them head south at Avalon Shoals he said that is over the line and out of bounds, so his crew was just watching the show of fish and birds and not fishing for them.
Two recent reports from north of Barnegat Inlet indicated striped bass are still moving down the beach.
Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle posted that the run is strong but there are not a lot of fishers. One of the store regulars recorded 20-plus bass to 24 inches. Betty and Nick’s Bait and Tackle reported plenty of small bass, with one surfcaster picking six bass.
Both establishments are in Seaside Park.
It looks as though we might have some life left in the fishing season after the holiday season.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.