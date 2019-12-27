We are still getting decent reports of fishing in the ocean, and maybe even better descriptions of good fishing in the rivers and streams.
Mike O’Neill of the Stray Cat charter/open boat he runs from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet said this is “big fish week.”
He said it happens every year at this time when tautog are going into hibernation.
“They are chewing their heads off,“ he said Friday after bringing a half-day charter back to the dock.
He said they were all over the place in 50 to 80 feet of water, and they were big fish.
He is sold out for Tuesday and has a special New Year’s Eve trip that will leave at 8 p.m. and return at 3 a.m.
That sounds like it might be a blast. He has a couple of other trips scheduled. He said he had 10 calls Friday morning. The phone number is 609-602-1114.
James Peterson answered the phone from out on the ocean Friday afternoon when the local scribe called to get a report about what they were doing on the Osprey party boat.
He said they were enjoying a pick of tautog. He said he was fishing different drops inshore 15 to 20 miles off Atlantic City. He said the water chilled off for a couple of days, and fishing slowed. He said water temperatures are coming back up.
They have been enjoying good catches with tog weighing up to 9 to 10 pounds.
Peterson is operating the Osprey from Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City seven days a week, launching 7 a.m. and returning between 3 and 4 p.m. Peterson has a reservation-only policy. He will sail through Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Call 516-449-3255 to sign on.
Fishing in the back waters for white perch continues to be perhaps our most consistent fishery.
Dave Showell gathered some grass shrimp on a sunny Friday morning in the Absecon Creek environs. Grass shrimp are one of the in-demand baits for white perch.
He said he was waiting on a delivery at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon of bloodworm, the other most-used bait for perch.
He said the phone had been ringing Friday with fishers inquiring about bait availability.
He said one of his regulars, Gary Adair, caught a “boatload” Thursday. Dave reminded that we are allowed 25 white perch daily above the freshwater line.
He also revealed that another white perch catcher, Dave Rich, had two good days recently.
Dave’s regulars fish mainly the Mullica River and Great Bay region.
Over on the other side of Atlantic County, Marissa Spitzer reported from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that the Great Egg Harbor River environs also have white perch.
She pointed out Friday morning that fishers are catching from the popular bulkhead in Mays Landing.
“The fish are here,” she said.
Marissa said she too has seen a rising demand for bloodworm to be used as bait.
She also said croppie have been reported over the past few days.
Another well-known spot in that area is the old train trestle and dam.
Striped bass reports have not changed much. We still have decent numbers, but almost all are shorter than the 28-inch minimum.
The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council’s next meeting is 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System. It could be lively because of the significant reduction in the daily bluefish allowance that federal regulators recently recommended: from 15 to three fish for private recreational fishers and to five for the for-hire sector.
