We sure seem to be at the peak of spring fishing in South Jersey.

Many of our regular seasonal visitors are here.

We will lose one of the celebs this week: The last day of tautog season is Thursday.

Striped bass are putting on some weight, with a few more keepers recorded. Bluefish are reported, along with some nice weakfish arrivals.

Blowfish have been caught and seen in clean waters. Black drumfish have joined the club of early movers.

White perch continue to be active, but they seem to be more upriver in area streams.

Tog have been the hot pursuit for many fishers.

The rocks stars have been hauling them off the jetties, from around the bridges and from the bulkheads.

The Atlantic City jetties have been a hot spot, and the Barnegat Inlet jetty on Long Beach Island has plenty, too.

Not only are they biting around the wrecks and reefs in the ocean when the winds subside enough for the captains to get out, but some the tog are real heavyweights.

Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom weighed a couple of 15-pound-plus tog recently.

Paul Haertel is one of the active members of the Jersey Coast Anglers Association. He had a 15.85-pound tog weighed at “Fish Heads.” He also had a trip that resulted in tog to 9 pounds, plus a codfish that weighed just under 10 pounds.

Rob Redrow reported to Fisherman’s Headquarters that he caught a tog that went 15.15 pounds on a digital scale and went back into the water alive after it posed for a photo.

The next version of tog season opens Aug. 1 with a one-fish daily allowance. Let’s hope life will be somewhat back to a new normal by then.

Striper reports

Striped bass should continue to rule the back bays, inlets and around the rocks. Reports have been widespread from Fortescue to Long Beach Island and everywhere in between.

Jaden Hernandez caught a bluefish from one of the Atlantic City jetties Sunday and followed that with a 34-inch keeper striped bass Monday.

Green crab is favored by tog. Black drum are hanging in the back bay inside Beach Haven.

A message from Fisherman’s Headquarters said surf clam is hard to obtain, but chowder clam can serve as a good substitute for black drum.

Dave Showell reported from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon that he got a message that a clam boat from Cape May was going out and some fresh surf clam should be coming.

He said Monday he was busy over the weekend. He said two fishers caught four bluefish and two or three others had blues in the Lakes Bay stretch of water. We can catch three bluefish each if fishing from land or private boats.

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.

His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

