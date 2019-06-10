It happens every so often that local reports emphasize two opposite ends of the fishing world here in South Jersey.
We are hearing about great offshore big-game catches of tuna with some mahi and sharks.
And we are hearing reports of widespread kingfish action along the beachfronts. Ling are mixed in at some locations, plus weakfish are in the back waters.
Action has been a touch slow otherwise, probably because of strong winds creating conditions such as a too-fast drift for summer flounder.
Jim Moran was one of those who provided a report that described good tuna offshore and equally good kingfish in the surf.
He said Monday — after the lunchtime crunch he always has at his popular hoagie shop there at Moran’s Dockside at Avalon Sport Fishing Center — that the Island Girl sailed 3 a.m. Saturday and was back at the dock at 2 p.m. Sunday with a 120-pound bigeye tuna, two other bigeye and two yellowfin tuna. They were caught at Baltimore Canyon, Moran said.
And another well-known local craft, Tiburon, returned with an 88-pound bluefin tuna caught at Wilmington Canyon.
Irv Hurd, captain of Miss Avalon party boat docked at Avalon Fishing Center, said kingfish are mixed with black sea bass on some of the inshore wrecks.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said kingfish have some new company, what he described as small ling, around the Absecon Inlet rocks.
Many of the other stretches of strand along the beachfront have kingfish.
And Feliciano said Monday the crew that enjoys fishing at the William “Bill” Demones Jr. Memorial Atlantic City Seawall Fishing Complex are catching kingfish.
That is always a good spot to fish when the wind blows strong enough to send breakers up against the rocks out front or in Absecon Inlet.
The cove on the Brigantine side is another good stretch of sand that surf-casters can get out of the wind.
Noel also reported that out-of-season tautog were reported by the rock stars. He weighed a 24.6-pound striped bass that came off one of the jetties. And he reported a sheepshead was caught near the Brigantine bridge.
He also said crabbing is good, and the crabbers are using minnows to catch some summer flounder.
Mike O’Neill is captain of the Stray Cat charter/open boat. His report was about Saturday morning’s Black Sea bass run. “Pretty good,” he said Monday. Everyone on board racked up limits or close to limits, he said.
He also said, “It was puffing!”
Weekend events
Feliciano has another contest set up that he is calling the Father’s Day Flounder Fight. Registration is free at One-Stop.
It will be held Father’s Day weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. Cash prizes are $75 for the heaviest fish, $50 for second place and $30 for third.
Noel’s shop is also the weigh station and local registration headquarters for the statewide Jersey Coast Anglers Fluke Tournament on Saturday. Call 609-348-9450 for details.
* * *
Follow Shep at
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.