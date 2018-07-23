Conditions have often been uncomfortable the past couple of days in the wind, rain and rolling ocean. When we get a break, we can enjoy some decent fishing.
Mike O'Neill, captain of the Stray Cat charter/open boat based at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet, said the last time he got out for a trolling trip it was "nonstop" with bonito and small bluefish, plus the added attraction of little tunny. He said they had two or three fish hooked up "all day long."
He did not sail Monday, and like many charter boat captains when the weather is uncooperative, he took the opportunity to work on the boat and equipment, such as the reels.
O'Neill said the weather has been "merciless" and that it is a "good thing my wife works."
When the Susan Hudson party boat of the Starfish fleet last sailed from Sea Isle City, they had really happy fishers because they have been catching triggerfish, and "nice ones," according to fleet DJ John Nigro.
He said Monday that Townsends Inlet was like a pinball machine, so they wisely did not sortie, even though Nigro said one of the customers at the dock was trying to persuade them to sail.
Sometimes, fishers can tuck out of the wind in the back bays, rivers and streams. A report from Chestnut Boat Yard in Port Republic described good catches of white perch in the Mullica and Wading rivers.
When they can get out in the boats, Intracoastal Waterway marker 132 in Great Bay is a starting point for local fishers to catch some decent summer flounder.
Cathy Algard reported from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood that bucktails and Gulp are picking summer flounder in the deeper, cooler channels of the back bays.
A couple of reporting stations, including Chestnut Neck, described superior catches of blueclaw crabs. Mott's Creek was mentioned by the Chestnut Neck report. Algard reported crabbing is "off the charts" around Wildwood.
Robin Scott also said crabbing has been excellent in the back bays of Margate.
She said they had a great day Sunday with her rental skiffs and pontoon boats out, and half of them were crabbing. She said Monday her dock crew at Ray Scott's Dock in Margate spent seven hours "attening down and tying up because of the unfavorable forecast for this week.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said Monday conditions were tolerable from the Flagship high-rise back to Harrah's Resort, including the William "Bill" Demones Jr. Atlantic City Seawall Fishing Complex, in Absecon Inlet.
He said the southerly wind was somewhat blocked and diminished enough for land-based diehards give it a try.
Noel said they are being rewarded with summer flounder, triggerfish and small bluefish.
Tourney delayed
The Beach Haven Marlin & Tuna Club's 49th White Marlin Open has been delayed by one day this week due to the offshore forecast. Registration will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday instead of Tuesday at the club at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Beach Haven and be followed by the captains meeting at 8 p.m.
The fishing days shift now to Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Captains and crews can opt to fish any two of those days. Weigh-ins will be held 4:30 to 8 p.m. each day and will be open to the public free of charge. Food and drinks will be available to buy.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
