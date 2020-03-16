Fishing in South Jersey is providing some good news during these rough days.

Striped bass are active from Delaware Bay at Fortescue to Atlantic City and up to Graveling Point on Great Bay.

“Oh, my God, you should be here!”

That’s the way Scott Albertson answered the phone call Monday afternoon from the local scribe at Scott’s Bait and Tackle in Mystic Islands.

He said fishing is “unbelievable” at the popular sod bank just out from Mullica River in Little Egg Harbor Township.

He said some of the fishers are catching 20-plus striped bass on bloodworm, he said. They are mostly in the 24- to 26-inch range. Some are “almost keepers,” just shy of the 28-inch minimum to be a legal catch.

Scott said waves of bunker cruise by, but striper fishers who snagged some and tried them for bait did not connect very often.

He said the fishers are having fun and helping each other out.

He said they have not seen any black drumfish yet.

Cliff Higbee at Higbee’s Bait and Tackle in Fortescue said Monday afternoon they have “good fishing and no greenheads.”

He said striped bass and white perch are biting from the beach and bulkhead at Fortescue.

Higbee described the scene as a “nice crowd but still plenty of room.”

He said they have not had a keeper striper weighed in but that it was a good weekend at the popular fishing village.

He said many surfcasters came for the good white perch action. Bloodworm is the bait for both, Higbee added.

Working around and up to Atlantic County, the Great Egg Harbor River watershed and the T-jetty in Atlantic City, the news is very similar.

One good story came from Dan Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing.

He said they have gotten photos of striper hounds displaying soon-to-spawn fish that are being released alive.

“Fish are busting out the water,” he said.

White perch are biting from the bulkhead at Mays Landing all the way down to Beesleys Point, he said Monday.

Spitzer also said yellow perch and crappie are biting off the bulkhead. Minnows and night crawlers are prime bait for them.

Noel Feliciano is suggesting fishers employ the six-foot rule spacing while fishing the T-Jetty in Atlantic City to prevent any close contact.

He said he has had a lot of people coming through One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, including a father and his two sons.

With many schools closed, it provides an opportunity for some added family time, which is another small positive for right now.

Noel said striped bass are chasing lures cast from the rockpiles and gobbling bloodworm from the sod banks along the rivers and streams.

Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic opened Saturday. Maryann Shutz said Monday that white perch are way, way up the Mullica River.

Dave Showell said Monday from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon that grass shrimp are a little less plentiful than than they were two days ago but that a lot bigger than they have been.

It sounds as though bait and tackle shops are loaded with bait, particularly bloodworm. There was some concern there might be a disruption in delivery.

Sounds good, doesn’t it?

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.

During the winter, his column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

A look back at Trout Season

1 of 18

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments