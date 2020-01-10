Wintertime reports of super fishing for tautog and white perch continue as we head into mid-January.
Bruce Gehringer, of Galloway Township, is one of the avid white perch fans in this area. On Friday, he said simply, “They are there.”
He said that without giving away his prime locations, other than saying “my usual spots.”
One reason he was secretive was the forecast of unusually warm weather for this weekend that might spark some extra interest among fishers to get out there.
“Tomorrow (Saturday) could be a zoo out there” he said.
“It’s all good” he emphasized.
He said it got windier Friday but that Saturday could be like a summer day with temperatures forecast to push up near 70.
He said grass shrimp, bloodworm and small minnows work as bait.
Numerous 1- to 2-pound “lunkers” have been recorded with photos posted by area tackle shops, including Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.
Some of the regions producing white perch include the Mullica River and estuaries inside Great Bay, and the Great Egg Harbor River environs.
Dave Showell reported from Absecon Bay S.C. he has freshly caught grass shrimp plus bloodworm. He also has what he labeled as a “professional perch rig.”
Bob Cope was at the helm driving the charter boat Full Ahead back to the dock at Utsch’s Marina in Cape May when the local scribe bugged him hoping for a live-on-the-water report.
He said it was a little slow Friday, with eight keeper tautog for his crew. The previous two days’ charters racked up remarkable hauls of 21 and 28 keeper tog.
Cope reported the wind was blowing 25 mph, which probably contributed to the low count Friday, and that they had a still relatively warm 45-degree ocean temps.
He said they saw lots of striped bass 10 to 18 miles off the beach, and therefore well beyond the bounds of the 3-mile legal state waters zone. He said they also witnessed a 2- to 3-mile stretch of bird play.
Cope operates in conjunction with Tom Daffin on his charter boat Fishin Fever.
We had a local winter-season first when a codfish was caught on the Brigantine charter boat Jessie James with captain Mark Schrenk. That trip last weekend also racked up some very decent tog.
A check with captain Joe Bogan on the well-known party boat Jamaica 2 out of Brielle, Monmouth County, revealed they are catching cod along with ling, pollock and haddock on 12-hour offshore hauls. Bogan also said tog are excellent on the inshore sorties, with fish from 5 to 10 pounds.
Striped bass catches have been very consistent, with mostly fish smaller than the 28-inch minimum in the surf.
A post from Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle in Seaside Park, Ocean County, described fewer fishers but some decent per-person catches of up to eight striped bass.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.