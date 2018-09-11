The 29th annual Mary Ann & Daniel J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Regatta, a powerboat event on Lake Lenape, was limited to one day of racing Saturday.
The event was scheduled to consist of two days of racing but was cut back due to heavy rains and high winds Sunday.
Four classes were run in the American Power Boat Association-sanctioned regatta, and 24 boats competed.
Each class had a heat and final, and all the races were four laps around a mile oval on the lake.
Tom Pakradooni, of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, a frequent competitor at Lake Lenape for many years, won the Jersey Speed Skiffs class in Rolling Thunder (JS7) with riding mechanic Michele Morgan, of Pelham, New Hampshire. The division had 12 boats.
Warren Brown, of Galloway Township, piloted Ho Lotta Horses (JS771) to a third-place finish in Jersey Speed Skiffs. Brown was the driver in the final after serving as the riding mechanic for driver Juanita Petterson, of Blairstown, in the heat.
Other winners were Scott Melowic, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, in the 1-Litre hydroplane class (Y40), John Shaw of Hurlock, Maryland in the 1.5-Litre stock hydroplane class (T5), and Jim Clauss, of Mickleton in Gloucester County, in the Sportsman Entry class (SE29).
Robert Boleslawski, of Dover, Delaware, won the Daniel J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Trophy for outstanding performance, appearance and respect for the traditions of powerboat racing. A winner of the award is chosen each year.
Results
Jersey Speed Skiffs: 1. JS7, Tom Pakradooni, Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania; 2. JS721, Courtney Stewart, Annapolis, Maryland; 3. JS771, Warren Brown, Galloway Township.
1-Litre hydroplanes: 1. Y40, Scott Melowic, Beaver Creek, Ohio; 2. Y80, Keith McMullen, Annapolis, Maryland.
1.5-Litre stock hydroplanes: 1. T5, John Shaw, Hurlock, Maryland; 2. T314, Samantha Ewancio, Berlin, Maryland; 3. T2, Robert Boleslawski, Dover, Delaware.
Sportsman Entry: 1. SE29, Jim Clauss, Mickleton; 2. SE127, Katelyn Shaw, Landing (Morris County); 3. SE86, Eric Tolnes, Staten Island, New York
