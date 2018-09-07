The funky weather continues, and so does some very decent summer flounder fishing.
Mike O'Neill, captain of the Stray Cat charter/open boat that operates out of Seaview Harbor Marina, said Friday when he got back to the dock that the past two days of summer flounder fishing were more than good.
He had eight keepers Thursday and nine more Friday for crews of of six or seven customers. He said he caught 30 summer flounder, too. Most of the fish were 14 to 20 inches, a lot of them way short of the 18-inch minimum. He said he was using the old-fashioned squid on a bottom rig.
He said they were fishing over open bottom and not on a wreck or shoal, and the bites started when the tide turned and produced a drift. He said if they did not get a bite in five minutes, they checked the hooks because the bait likely was gone.
The water temperature where they were fishing was 80 degrees. He said the fish were a very light brown rather than the darker color on the back of fish caught in the bays.
They caught a lot of 2-pound bluefish and some 5- to 6-pound little tunny while bottom fishing.
Paul Thompson had just pulled the Porgy IV party boat into the dock at South Jersey Marina on Friday when the local scribe called.
He said he had been catching summer flounder the past few days. He had pool winners of 6.8, 6 and 5 pounds. He said there were a lot of nice fish with limits for some of his customers and not for others. In other other words, typical summer flounder action over inshore lumps and wrecks along the beachfront.
Thompson said it was "booming" with thunder but that there was no rain out in the ocean Friday afternoon.
Noel Feliciano is a super promoter of fishing in the Atlantic City area.
He wrapped up another contest with a five-day summer flounder contest out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
The winner was the 7.6-pound summer flounder that Doug Keeping, of Galloway Township, weighed Monday. Yanni Grigorakakis, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, wound up second with a 5.8-pounder also caught Monday. Aaron Foster, of Mount Holly, was third with a 4.5-pound fish.
Noel said the kicker on all three off those weigh-ins was the fact that each fisher caught their limit of three fish on those days.
Keeping was fishing from a boat in Absecon Inlet owned by fishing bud Sean Hotlen, who also caught his three-fish limit. Foster said he was casting out from the William B. Demones Jr. Memorial Recreational Fishing Center at the seawall in Atlantic City. His other two keepers weighed 4.4 and 3.1, according to Foster.
That was all this past week.
And just as a reminder, summer flounder fishing season has two weeks to go before the Sept. 22 closure of the 2018 season. We can catch three fish per day at a minimum of 18 inches in the ocean and bays, 17 inches in Delaware Bay.
Inshore trolling is another very decent happening.
The Starfish with captain Carl Sheppard and mate Marlyn Graham trolled 2 miles off Barnegat Inlet and racked up bonito that weighed 6 to 8 pounds, along with some snapper blues.
Miss Liane, with captain Ray Lopez, had a 50-pound-plus bluefin tuna and five dorado, aka mahi. That report was provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.
Spanish mackerel have been added to inshore trolling lineup in other reports.
Meeting schedule
A couple of public meetings important to boat owners and back-bay residents are scheduled by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers next week.
The first is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ventnor Educational Community Complex, 400 N. Lafayette Avenue. The other is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ocean County College, Gateway Building 13, Lot 1, off College Drive in Toms River.
The purpose is to develop strategies to protect coastal communities against flooding from bays, rivers, creeks, lagoons, coastal lakes and other tidal shorelines.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
