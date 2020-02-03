It certainly was a gorgeous, almost springlike, Monday.
Dave Showell sold out of bloodworms at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.
He has a load of grass shrimp he had gathered on his own and has bloodworm on order and expects a delivery Tuesday.
Both of those baits are prized by the local white perch fans. Sounds as though they took advantage of the 60-degree sunny weather to get out on the water.
Showell dubbed it a “February heat wave.” Fits, doesn’t?
While he was on phone with the local scribe Monday afternoon, he said a car with fishers hauled into the parking lot at Absecon Bay S.C.
He collected plenty of grass shrimp earlier Monday, so he is fully loaded with that perch favorite for those fishers.
As usual lately, and really for many weeks, white perch sit on top of the local fishing scene.
Dave has been posting the photos on his shop's Facebook page that depict those outstanding claims, and there have been a number of other photos of great results that fishers have been contributing to Dave’s remarkable FishAC Facebook page.
Local fisher John Tefankjian had a solid recent catch of white perch that was posted there.
Some of these white perch have been described as jumbos in the 1- to 2-pound range.
They seem to be more concentrated in the deeper channels and holes, most notably in the Mullica River environs and the Great Egg Harbor River watershed. Back Creek at Husted’s Landing in Cumberland County also has solid white perch.
Fishers working out of kayaks, canoes and small craft, more downstream in those waterways seem to be doing better than those land-based fishers on the sod banks and marshes.
Striped bass are also active. But until March 1, we just can’t keep any caught in New Jersey in the inside waters, starting with and including the inlets and including the state’s bays and streams.
Tog talk
A couple of more reports of decent tautog catches developed over the weekend.
The Cape May Lady party boat that rolls from Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood Crest had decent action on Saturday. Captain Jason Kleinschmidt said Monday he sailed with 20 customers, and the biggest tog weighed 10 1/2 pounds.
Kleinschmidt described it as “good action” in 120 feet of water.
Call 609-780-7900.
The Moover charterboat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet went on an abbreviated one-hour tog fishing outing Saturday. Captain Rob Moss said they were catching in the short time they were out. Call 609-515-6161.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
