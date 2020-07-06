We have a remarkable variety of fishing summering in South Jersey right now.
Familiar local back-bay and inlet residents and visitors from other waters are enjoying our area.
Tuna fishing is good offshore to inshore. Several captains have provided reports of excellent catches of yellowfin and bluefin tuna.
Black sea bass are back in season. Captains and crews left them biting when the season closed, and they stayed hungry since the season reopened.
Kingfish reign in the surf and inlets, while triggerfish and sheepshead gather around structure in the inlets.
The fan-favorite summer flounder continue to reside in the back bays and are traveling out onto the inshore lumps. The striper hounds continue to pick off striped bass, often at night.
Probably the big news is the migration of yellowfin tuna with bluefin tuna moving within reach of the local charterboats and private offshore fishing craft.
Starting with a report from Carl Sheppard and his Beach Haven-area charterboat and heading south to Bob Cope and his charterboat Full Ahead out of Cape May, the reports describe some super tuna fishing.
Sheppard said Monday that he has enjoyed “nice inshore tuna fishing.” He said some of the tuna are 38 to 42 inches.
Cope said his last tuna trip “wore them out” meaning his crew of customers. He was trolling the 30-Fathom Line.
His pal Steve Bent on the Free Spirit out of Margate took a charter to Spencer Canyon, a well-known destination, for yellowfin and bluefin.
Steve also reported that mako sharks often attack these tuna. That sounds exciting, but some of the tuna they fight to the boat have chunks bitten off.
Dan Ponzio Sr. took a trip on the War Dance charterboat out of Atlantic City with two others, including Jay Levance, and returned with 12 tuna. Ponzio said they were trolling inside the Continental Shelf.
Ponzio has recorded other notable catches so far this season with photos.
Okay, two more:
Jimmy Zavacky on Reel Determined had 14 yellowfin on one recent trip and Ray Lopez on three yellowfin to 40 pounds. The last two items were provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.
Moving closer to the beach, Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat charterboat based at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Inlet reported trolling up Spanish mackerel and bonito.
Cope said he is also catching keeper summer flounder at Old Grounds off Delaware Bay.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
