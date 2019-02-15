Midwinter fishing can vary quite a bit. The weather is obviously the main ingredient.
Bruce Gehringer did not let the snow and snowy conditions Monday stop him from enjoying a midwinter fishing trip.
He took his kayak and went out on in the Mullica River region, and he posted several photos to show his catch of white perch and striped bass. One of the photos was a neat pastoral of his kayak on a sod bank covered with snow.
And he had a super cold-weather day and catch. He caught what he initially described as a "bucket" of white perch, only one of which was under 9 inches and went back to swim again.
He said Friday white perch are sometimes hard to locate this time of the year, but once they start biting, the action can be consistent.
He was using bloodworm as bait that he picked up from Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon. He also uses grass shrimp. He said bloodworm are easier to handle in the cold than grass shrimp.
He said he also caught a half-dozen quality striped bass in the 25- to 26-inch range. All striped bass caught in the state's backwaters inside the inlets, bays, rivers and stream are out of season until March 1.
And that's just under two weeks from now.
The striped bass regs are one fish daily from 28 inches to less than 43 inches and one of more than 43 inches in length.
He also has reported in when he caught just a couple of fish.
Showell also recently reported a nice catch of white perch Sunday by Rob English, also likely in the Mullica River area. And Boli Mam, of Paulsboro, reported some quality white perch.
When it was snowing here, Jack Crowley, who often fishes the Atlantic City-Brigantine area and has a home in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, posted on Showell's Fish AC ... Atlantic City, Atlantic County group on Facebook a report of a big bluefin tuna he caught Monday out of Wanchese on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Crowley said Friday it was 70 degrees when he was 40 miles off the coast on the Canyon Runner. Crowley said the fish weighed between 550 and 600 pounds and "dressed out" at 95 1/2 pounds.
Crowley said he has been fishing since he was a kid with his dad, Jack. They go off to the local canyons and enjoy inshore and back-bay fishing for striper, tautog and sheepshead in South Jersey.
A check with a couple of marinas in Wanchese and Nags Head on the Outer Banks confirmed the bluefin are in. Apparently, the Wicked Tuna fleet is on the scene.
The Jamaica II party boat out of Brielle is one of the craft that have been on the downside for the past week. Captain Joe Bogan did not make it out this week, but they are hoping to sail this weekend and President's Day on Monday.
Striper tourney
Striped bass hounds seem to be gearing up for what looks like a decent opener.
Michael Cunningham, for example, is starting to promote an opening weekend tournament out of Sea Isle City Bait and Tackle.
It will run from 6 a.m. March 1-to 2 p.m. March 3, has no fees, no signups and offers $25 gift cards with a $250 gift card for the heaviest fish.
* * *
Follow Shep at
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
