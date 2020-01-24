The last few days of tolerable winter weather brought out a few fishers.
Bruce Gehringer, of Galloway Township, took advantage Wednesday and had another good catch of white perch.
He said Friday afternoon that fishing is good “everywhere!”
He was talking about the rivers and streams upriver from Great Bay: the Mullica, Bass and Wading rives and Nacote Creek. He also heard of them off Matt’s Landing on the Maurice River in Cumberland County. Back Creek, also in Cumberland, is another productive stream.
Gehringer has been enjoying outstanding catches of white perch for weeks, at least.
He’s not the only fisher having real success on white perch. That fishery is probably the most consistent we have here in South Jersey these days.
Gehringer said he just picked up some bloodworm for bait from Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon for his next trip, probably early next week.
Gehringer also said striped bass are active. He caught five Wednesday, with one he estimated to be 26 or 27 inches long before he returned it to the water. Here’s one more reminder: We are not permitted to keep striped bass in the backwaters inside the inlets until March 1.
Dan Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing said he had a decent numbers of fishers at the well-known fishing spot at the bulkhead in Mays Landing.
They bundled up, went fishing and caught some white perch, plus quality yellow perch. He said they also reported pickerel and the ever-present catfish.
The better white perch catches have been by fishers out in their boats, kayaks and canoes.
Spitzer did not want to “burn” any fishing holes for the locals, but said the best action seemed to be more down the rivers and streams in the Great Egg Harbor River watershed. This time around, he also mentioned areas down toward Jeffries Landing.
Had also said some of the kayak and canoe fishers are launching at Shady River Marina on the Great Egg Harbor River in Egg Harbor Township.
He said grass shrimp and bloodworm are prime bait for white perch, along with small minnows. Night crawlers and small jigs with soft plastics tails are used for yellow perch.
Yellow perch are more upriver and off the bulkhead, Spitzer reported Friday.
He did say white perch catches have slowed up in the recent cold weather compared to what it was.
Virginia meetings
It is the time off the year for meetings, boat shows and seminars.
An important meeting is coming up Feb. 4-6 when the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Council holds its winter session in Arlington, Virginia.
Striped bass are on the agenda for 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Showell posted on his shop’s Facebook page a report from the Jersey Coast Anglers Association about striped bass options for this year.
Paul Haertel of the JCAA confirmed the New Jersey options Friday afternoon: one fish daily possession at 24 inches to less than 28 inches, 1 fish 24 inches to less than 29 inches, 1 fish 28 inches to less than 35 inches, one fish 28 inches to less than 34 inches and one fish minimum size of 35 inches.
For details and how to participate go to ASMFC.org. These proposals will develop a lot of controversy.
Schedules and details on other upcoming events will be forthcoming.
