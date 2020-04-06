Bait and tackle shop owners and managers and marina operators can breathe a little easier even if they wear a face mask.

After queries about clarifying the status of these small businesses essential to fishers, New Jersey legislators replied with this message from the governor’s office:

“Marinas are not retail, so they can continue to operate. Bait and tackle shops can do curbside service.”

Identical replies were sent by the office of Sen. Chris Brown (R-Atlantic); and the office of State Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato (both D-Atlantic).

Robin Scott operates Ray Scott’s Dock, a family fixture — this is its 62nd year — on Amherst Avenue in Margate. They have a bait and tackle shop, a marina with rental boats and private slips, and a Tohatsu engine service shop.

Her reaction: “Phew!”

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City was the owner who sounded most relieved when he said that now he can breathe easier.

Feliciano provides curbside service in front of his shop on Atlantic Avenue. He keeps the front door wide open but crosses a couple of formidable-looking sand spikes to prevent entry.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon is keeping his tackle shop customers at a safe distance from each other. Dave has a popular live bait operation in season on the docks behind the store on Absecon Creek and operates a charter guide safari when possible.

Andy Grossman provides a towing service at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine to rescue vehicles stuck in the sand. He has a curbside bait and tackle setup that also includes the popular Stock’s pound cake in addition to various baits.

Cliff Higbee has an outdoor counter at Higbee’s Marina in Fortescue. He makes sure his bait shop customers line up one at a time for over-the-counter supplies.

His fishers are catching the same class of just-short striped bass up to 27½ inches in Delaware Bay from the bulkhead and beach there like everyone else in South Jersey waters.

He said Thursday that the wind was blowing 40 mph and he was expecting bigger bass to start arriving from upriver this weekend.

And going to the other side of South Jersey, Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island has curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead or from the parking lot. It is credit-card only, according to Blake Griffiths at Fish Heads.

Michael Cunningham at Sea Isle City Bait and Tackle also has a call-ahead curbside-pickup, but he is limiting hours right now to 7 a.m. to noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Mike said that schedule could change depending on developments.

And he commented Friday that they are having the “best spring” fishing for short striper and quality perch.

Striped bass and white perch have been the primary target for fishers getting out to enjoy the outdoors, to catch some peace of mind and maybe catch some fish for dinner. It also can be a rewarding family endeavor.

And it sounds from reports as though fishers are adhering to healthy keep-your-distance space requirements prudent in this troubled time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic .

One observer reported fishers were keeping 10 feet and more distance at one popular river fishing area. Tackle shop operators remind fishers to keep at least 6 feet of separation, or basically the length of a fishing rod.

Tautog season opened for a month Wednesday with a 15-inch minimum and a four-fish daily possession limit. Striped bsss regulations are one fish daily measuring from a minimum of 28 inches to less than 38 inches.

Tog season got off to a good start. Feliciano weighed one on opening day that went 4.4 pounds. It was caught from an Atlantic City jetty by David Krumpnick and took the early lead in the month-long One-Stop Tog Challenge.

And oh by the way, Feliciano said he sometimes has a line of cars in front of his shop with fishers picking up crab for bait to go catch tog.

Spring fishing continues to be a positive in these dire times. Striped bass are steadily increasing in size with more and more longer than the 28-inch minimum to be a keeper.

Feliciano said Monday that one fisher caught a Palm Sunday keeper that measured 36 inches. While the minimum length for stripers is 28 inches to be a keeper, the maximum is to less than 38 inches.

Feliciano also reported the catch of a four-fish daily possession limit of tautog in two hours by another of the A.C. rocks stars.

The minimum size for tog is 15 inches.

Showell said Monday that gannets are working over bait fish in Great Bay likely with striped bass in the vicinity. Showell said he is getting reports of tog around the area’s bridges.

