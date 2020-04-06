Chris Steward Jr., 12, of Galloway Township, shows the 27.5-inch striped bass he caught Sunday on the Mullica River while fishing with his father, Chris Sr., and friend Bruce Kern. The younger Steward released the fish.
Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
A 4- to 5-foot great white shark was hooked and released by Chris O’Neill of Little Egg Harbor Township after a short fight that brought it to the boat.
Chris O'Neill / Provided
Members of the Atlantic City Police Department pose with toys gathered as part of the Fish for Toys contest sponsored by One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
Doug Brown caught a 42.75-inch, 27-pound striper on the north end of Brigantine this week. The catch made him the leader in the Riptide Derby with a current prize worth $525.
Tony Pano caught a 5.3-pound summer flounder Friday. It was 241/2 inches long.
Tom Zumetitis caught a 7.4-pound summer flounder. Fluke season, which began May 24, runs through Saturday.
Bill Cundiff, of Margate, caught a 5.5-pound summer flounder in the back bays of Margate this week.
Lynn Simon, center, holds up a 7-pound summer flounder she caught Friday in Margate.
The Jessie James crew fights a blue marlin Mark Schrenk estimates weighed 350-400 pounds. They got it boatside and released it. Another craft — the Oh Well — took a photo and sent it to Schrenk.
Tommy Lamplugh, who works at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, caught this 4-pound flounder this week.
Wil Martinez, of Atlantic City, recently caught this flounder and weakfish.
Charlie Nicolas, 10, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, shows the weakfish he caught June 17 in the West Wildwood back bays.
Tony Pano caught a 20-inch summer flounder in Atlantic City this week.
Frank Nardini, of Mays Landing, caught this bluefin tuna estimated to weigh 100-plus pounds while trolling the 30-Fathom Line off Atlantic City on his friend Frank Marchese’s boat.
Bait and tackle shop owners and managers and marina operators can breathe a little easier even if they wear a face mask.
After queries about clarifying the status of these small businesses essential to fishers, New Jersey legislators replied with this message from the governor’s office:
“Marinas are not retail, so they can continue to operate. Bait and tackle shops can do curbside service.”
Identical replies were sent by the office of Sen. Chris Brown (R-Atlantic); and the office of State Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato (both D-Atlantic).
Robin Scott operates Ray Scott’s Dock, a family fixture — this is its 62nd year — on Amherst Avenue in Margate. They have a bait and tackle shop, a marina with rental boats and private slips, and a Tohatsu engine service shop.
Her reaction: “Phew!”
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City was the owner who sounded most relieved when he said that now he can breathe easier.
Feliciano provides curbside service in front of his shop on Atlantic Avenue. He keeps the front door wide open but crosses a couple of formidable-looking sand spikes to prevent entry.
Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon is keeping his tackle shop customers at a safe distance from each other. Dave has a popular live bait operation in season on the docks behind the store on Absecon Creek and operates a charter guide safari when possible.
Andy Grossman provides a towing service at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine to rescue vehicles stuck in the sand. He has a curbside bait and tackle setup that also includes the popular Stock’s pound cake in addition to various baits.
Cliff Higbee has an outdoor counter at Higbee’s Marina in Fortescue. He makes sure his bait shop customers line up one at a time for over-the-counter supplies.
His fishers are catching the same class of just-short striped bass up to 27½ inches in Delaware Bay from the bulkhead and beach there like everyone else in South Jersey waters.
He said Thursday that the wind was blowing 40 mph and he was expecting bigger bass to start arriving from upriver this weekend.
And going to the other side of South Jersey, Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island has curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead or from the parking lot. It is credit-card only, according to Blake Griffiths at Fish Heads.
Michael Cunningham at Sea Isle City Bait and Tackle also has a call-ahead curbside-pickup, but he is limiting hours right now to 7 a.m. to noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Mike said that schedule could change depending on developments.
And he commented Friday that they are having the “best spring” fishing for short striper and quality perch.
Striped bass and white perch have been the primary target for fishers getting out to enjoy the outdoors, to catch some peace of mind and maybe catch some fish for dinner. It also can be a rewarding family endeavor.
And it sounds from reports as though fishers are adhering to healthy keep-your-distance space requirements prudent in this troubled time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic .
One observer reported fishers were keeping 10 feet and more distance at one popular river fishing area. Tackle shop operators remind fishers to keep at least 6 feet of separation, or basically the length of a fishing rod.
Tautog season opened for a month Wednesday with a 15-inch minimum and a four-fish daily possession limit. Striped bsss regulations are one fish daily measuring from a minimum of 28 inches to less than 38 inches.
Tog season got off to a good start. Feliciano weighed one on opening day that went 4.4 pounds. It was caught from an Atlantic City jetty by David Krumpnick and took the early lead in the month-long One-Stop Tog Challenge.
And oh by the way, Feliciano said he sometimes has a line of cars in front of his shop with fishers picking up crab for bait to go catch tog.
Spring fishing continues to be a positive in these dire times. Striped bass are steadily increasing in size with more and more longer than the 28-inch minimum to be a keeper.
Feliciano said Monday that one fisher caught a Palm Sunday keeper that measured 36 inches. While the minimum length for stripers is 28 inches to be a keeper, the maximum is to less than 38 inches.
Feliciano also reported the catch of a four-fish daily possession limit of tautog in two hours by another of the A.C. rocks stars.
The minimum size for tog is 15 inches.
Showell said Monday that gannets are working over bait fish in Great Bay likely with striped bass in the vicinity. Showell said he is getting reports of tog around the area’s bridges.
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
Unidentified anglers in a canoe fish at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season 1997.
On left, Jeremiah and Jack Hermann , in water, both of Absecon, fish for trout at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season.
Constantine Van Acker, of Williamstown shows his 18" catch he landed at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season.
Cody Sawhill, of Smithville, wrestles with a branch for his fishing line at Birch Grove Park Lake during Trout season opening, Saturday.
Tim Fitzick, of Somers Point, does well fishing in the water during opening day of trout season at Birch Grove Park, Saturday 4/11/98.
John Sherba of Green Creek in Middle Township, proudly displays his catch of brook trout caught in Dennisville Lake on opening day of trout season. 4/8/2000
Fishermen throughout the county baited their reels for the opening day of trout season Saturday, April 7th. The stocked pond at Giampietro Park drew a crowd of boats and reels.
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
A brown trout caught at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Bob Gray, 22, right, and his brother, Gary Gray, both from Somers Point, hold up their string of trout at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
A brown trout caught at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
A sign telling about the trout that were stocked in the waters at Birch Grove Park hangs on a tree on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Amanda Bard, 9, from EHT, holds up her catch at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Rob Poese from Cape May Court House and Chip Gruff from Swaiton enjoy spme fishing along with a goose during opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. , Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Jim Stevens from North Cape May fishing opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Ralph Rader from Cape May Courthouse had the lake to himself fishing opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. , Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Bill Gill from Egg Harbor Twp. fishes in the water at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Trout season in New Jersey begins. April 07 , 2007.
Guy Richards grabs a trout from the water in Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Trout season in New Jersey begins. April 07, 2007.
