Five Stockton University athletes earned conference weekly awards Monday.
Erik Anderson was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference men's lacrosse Player of the Week. Matt Honchalk was named the CSAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Holly Yannacone earned the New Jersey Athletic Conference women's lacrosse Rookie of the Week award. Jennifer Toal was named Defensive Player of the Week.
For the second straight week, Aaron Winsker was named NJAC baseball Rookie Pitcher of the Week.
On Thursday, Stockton suspended its spring sports due to the the new coronavirus outbreak.
Yannacone, a Southern Regional High School graduate, scored seven goals an added an assist in two wins last week— 16-9 over New Platz on Tuesday and 20-2 over Westminster College (Pa.) on Thursday.
Yannacone was tied for second on the Ospreys with 10 goals and 12 points.
Toal had a team-high 10 ground balls and tied with five caused turnovers for the Ospreys (4-0) last week. The sophomore also scored three goals and added three draw controls.
Toal a had a career-high in both ground balls (seven) and caused turnovers (five) in the win against New Platz.
She was tied for the NJAC lead with 13 ground balls.
Anderson scored three goals and added three assists for a game-high six points, but the Ospreys (5-1) suffered a 14-13 loss to Ursinus on Wednesday. The senior also scored his 100th career goal and recorded his 200th career point, only the fifth player in Stockton history to reach the latter milestone.
Anderson was second in the CSAC in assists per game (2.33) and ranks third in points per game (4.33).
Honchalk earned his first conference weekly award after he had five ground balls and a game-high four caused turnovers against Ursinus. The junior, who joined the starting lineup for the Ospreys this season, has 15 ground balls and five caused turnovers in six games.
Winsker pitched three scoreless innings to lead the Ospreys (8-3) to a 13-2 victory over Eastern University on Feb. 10. The freshman struck out two and allowed two hits. For the season, Winsker was 2-0 with six strikeouts and had a 2.00 ERA in nine innings.
