Five Stockton University men’s soccer players received all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Wednesday.
Larry Abanilla was named to the NJAC firs-team. The senior was an all-conference honorable mention in 2018.
John Maxted and James McCombs were each selected to the second team. Ervin Gjeli and Dino Gromitsaris each received honorable mention honors. They all earned their first postseason accolades.
Abanilla was a solid two-way player for the Ospreys this season. The defender scored twice and had three assists. He led a defense that recorded nine shutouts and a 0.70 goals-against average.
Gromitsaris started 18 games in net for the Ospreys. He made 45 saves and had six shutouts. The junior had a conference-leading 0.72 goals-against average. Gromitsaris was twice named NJAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Maxted and Gjeli each led the team with six goals. Maxted, who also had an assist, scored three game-winning goals. Maxted was named Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 16.
McCombs, a transfer from NCAA Division I Saint Joseph's University (Pennsylvania), anchored the defense with Abanilla. McCombs scored his first career goal Oct. 9.
Gjeli added four assists to go with his six goals. The junior had two game-winning goals.
Stockton (10-5-4, 3-4-2 NJAC) played Montclair State in the semifinals of the NJAC Tournament on Wednesday. That game ended too late for this edition.
Field hockey: The Ospreys suffered a 4-0 loss to The College of New Jersey in the first-round of the NJAC Tournament on Wednesday.
The Lions are the top-ranked team in NCAA Division III, by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Stockton qualified for its second straight conference tournament. It was the third time the Ospreys advanced to he tournament it their 17-year program history.
Emily Gilligan made a career-high 17 saves for the Ospreys. Ocean City High graduate . Issy Gilhooley had three shots. St. Joseph graduate Gianna Morganti, along with Shelby Scott, each had one shot.
The Ospreys were outshot 31-5.
Stockton (14-4) is eligible to be selected for the Eastern College Athletic Association Tournament. Last season, the Ospreys captured the ECAC Tournament title.
The ECAC Tournament bracket will be announced Nov. 11. The games will be play Nov. 13, 16 and 17.
Women's soccer: Stockton lost to Montclair State University 2-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game Tuesday night in Montclair.
The third-seeded Ospreys ended the season 14-4-3. Second-seeded Montclair improved to 13-5-2.
The Red Hawks outshot Stockton 18-12 and got goals by Gabby D'Emlio and Emily Beenders. Salena LeDonne led Stockton with five shots.
D'Emlio's goal with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first half broke Stockton goalie Jennifer Devault's streak of 410 straight shutout minutes.
Montclair's Lindsay Freewalt recorded the shutout with five saves, and Devault had seven.
It was the final match for Stockton seniors Juliann Gee, Michelle Sander, Brenna Clowney, Madison Dorney and Sammi Goldberg.
Montclair advanced to the NJAC championship game against top-seeded The College of New Jersey at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Ewing Township. The Lions beat fourth-seeded Rowan University 2-0 in the other semifinal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.