Kyion Flanders scored 22 points Wednesday to help Stockton University men's basketball beat Rowan 93-72 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Flanders (Wildwood) had four 3-pointers, three rebounds and a steal to improve the Ospreys to 6-2, 4-0 NJAC. Jordan Taylor contributed 13 points and seven rebounds. DJ Campbell from Vineland added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Jerry Price led Rowan (3-4, 1-3 NJAC) with 16 points.
Stockton next plays William Paterson University at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home in Galloway, NJ.
