The Philadelphia Flyers announced Monday the schedule for their annual Community Caravan Tour, which is a free event featuring games, prizes and meet-and-greets with the team’s alumni and current players.
The tour opens 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 42nd Street and Brigantine Avenue on the Brigantine Beach. The event continues 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at 840 E. Sixth St. in Ocean City. The tour then heads to North Wildwood from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Albert Allen Memorial Park. The tour returns to the area from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at New Jersey and Bay avenues in Somers Point.
There will be special giveaways and photo opportunities with the players and the Flyers’ mascot, Gritty.
— Patrick Mulranen
There will be tailgate games to play during each event, including a giant connect four.
The last three days of the event will be in Pennsylvania.
