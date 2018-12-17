-Let the Carter Hart era begin.
The Flyers called up the much-heralded goaltending prospect from the AHL’s Phantoms on Monday.
Alex Lyon was sent back to the Phantoms, and Anthony Stolarz was placed on the injured-reserve list and will be sidelined for two to four weeks, according to GM Chuck Fletcher.
Hart, 20, who has played well recently, has a 9-5-1 record with a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage for Lehigh Valley. He was a second-round selection (48th overall) in the 2016 draft and was a lights-out performer in the Western Hockey League.
In his last five games, Hart was 4-1 with a 1.80 GAA and .930 save percentage.
Promoting Hart seems to indicate Brian Elliott will be out much longer than expected with a hip-related injury. Elliott had returned to practice but apparently tweaked the injury last week.
Hart and Michal Neuvirth are the goalies on the Flyers' current roster, and one of them will get the call in Tuesday’s home game against Detroit.
Hart will be the sixth goalie to play this season for the Flyers, a franchise record.
The Flyers, who are last in the 16-team Eastern Conference, have not scheduled a news conference for Monday, which means Dave Hakstol, surprisingly, will still be the coach when practice begins at 12:30 p.m.
In a poll on Twitter that has had nearly 6,000 respondents, only 4 percent said Hakstol should remain as coach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.