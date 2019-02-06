The Flyers put seldom-used forward Jori Lehetra on waivers Wednesday.
Lehtera, 31, who is in the final year of his contract ($4.7 million cap hit), played in just 27 of the team’s 53 games. He had a goal, two assists and a minus-7 rating.
Acquired with two first-round picks that turned into Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee in a 2017 deal that sent Brayden Schenn to St. Louis, Lehtera has been under an investigation in an alleged Finnish drug ring.
Lehtera has said he is innocent.
Lehtera has been a healthy scratch in the last five games, and he has sat out 19 of the last 22 games.
The Flyers could still keep Lehetra on the roster even if he clears waivers. If he clears, as expected, he could be sent to the Phantoms.
Recently acquired Justin Bailey, a 6-foot-4, 214-pound winger who has 52 games of NHL experience, is among the candidates the Flyers could recall from Lehigh Valley. Bailey was acquired from Buffalo last month for Taylor Leier.
