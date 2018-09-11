Sean Couturier skated Monday for the first time since he re-injured his right knee in a benefit game last month, and the Flyers' top-line center is on target to play in the last three or four exhibition games.
"One day at a time," Couturier said on Monday at the Skate Zone in Voorhees. "...We're being cautious, making sure it's 100 percent. I'm feeling really positive and good."
Couturier had a career season in 2017-18, collecting 31 goals and 76 points.
He figures to skate with a knee brace all this season.
"It's different. It's a bigger part of gear or equipment on you," said Couturier, who hopes to be at 100 percent for the Oct. 4 opener in Vegas. "You kind of have to get used to it. I'm in the process of doing that. I have a lot of time to get used to it."
He said he felt no ill effects Monday.
"Honestly I feel really good," he said. "Like I said, we're going to be cautious and not push it. Still probably going to be skating on my own for a week or two and go from there."
Couturier originally injured the knee when he collided with teammate Radko Gudas during a practice while the Flyers were in the playoffs last season. His latest injury, to the same knee, was also a "freak thing," he said.
"It's a charity game, but it's like a high-level tournament where basically all the guys from Quebec meet up and play games all weekend to see where we are at in our summer training...and push each other," he said. "They raise money for charity doing that. It's kind of part of the training, so yeah, you are cautious. But at the same time, I'm not just going to sit back on my couch all summer and show up to camp."
Couturier said the addition of left winger James van Riemsdyk will bolster the lineup.
"I think everyone's excited to see him back here, the guys that played with him and the new guys," Couturier said. "He's a big player. He's had his impact in the league. He's got a lot of experience and he's definitely going to be a big part of our team."
The same goes for Couturier.
