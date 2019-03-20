Playing in Europe will be a first for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the franchise will have a chance to spread its logo overseas.
And two of their players, Radko Gudas and Jake Voracek, will have a chance to go home.
The Flyers will open their 2019-20 season in Prague with two games against the Chicago Blackhawks, the league is expected to officially announce Thursday.
For Czech Republic natives like Gudas and Voracek, and Dominik Kahun and David Kampf of the Blackhawks, it's the perfect way to start the season.
"It was amazing when I first heard," Gudas said before the Flyers played the Canadiens in a key game Tuesday night. "I was born in Prague and lived there until I was 14 or 15, and I live just outside there."
In the summer, Gudas, his wife and two small children live in a town about 20 minutes from Prague and not far from Voracek, who grew up in Kladno.
"We live 20 minutes from each other," Gudas said. "We're pretty tight and we see each other quite a lot in the summer."
Based on Twitter responses, hundreds (thousands?) of Flyers fans plan to make the trek to Prague. Gudas said they are going to like what they see.
"It has tiny streets and there's a variety of places to go -- restaurants, bars, pubs -- and everybody loves hockey there," Gudas said. "You just walk around and choose the random pub and you'll meet the nicest people that know a lot about hockey like the people here."
The city has a charming flavor, Gudas said.
"Pretty much if you buy a house, you have to keep an old-school version of the house," he said. "It's a city rule. They want to keep the history of the house."
The announcement about the NHL's Global Series games will be made Thursday, when the Flyers and Blackhawks meet in Chicago.
The Flyers are expected to have several practices in Prague before the games are played. "A week is what it usually takes for the body to naturally adjust," Gudas said.
The Flyers' power play was 0-for-17 in its last seven games before Tuesday.
Interim coach Scott Gordon blamed some of it on poor performances in the faceoff circle. But the Flyers were clicking at a healthy 65.5 percent (19-for-29) on power-play draws during that span. Poor zone entries and too much passing have been other factors.
Defenseman Phil Myers (flu) missed the game and was replaced by Andrew MacDonald, who had been a healthy scratch in five of the previous nine games. ... Right winger Justin Bailey was recalled from the Phantoms for the third time since Thursday, but he was a healthy scratch.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.