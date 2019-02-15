The Philadelphia Flyers traded 25-year-old goalie and Edison, New Jersey, native Anthony Stolarz to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for veteran goalie Cam Talbot.
The Flyers announced the deal late Friday night.
The 31-year-old Talbot was 10-15-3 with a 3.36 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in 31 games for Edmonton this season.
TRADE ALERT: The #Flyers have acquired goaltender Cam Talbot from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for goaltender Anthony Stolarz. https://t.co/mzPANUwVSG— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 16, 2019
Stolarz, a second-round draft pick (45th overall) of the Flyers in 2012, was 6-4-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 19 NHL games with Philadelphia over the past two seasons.
Talbot is expected to be the primary backup to rookie Carter Hart. The Flyers have tied a league record this year by using seven goalies. Talbot can become their record-setting eighth.
In the 2016-17 season, Talbot led the NHL in wins (42) and finished fourth in the Vezina Trophy voting. He began his NHL career with two seasons with the New York Rangers and is 137-110-24 with 20 shutouts a 2.59 GAA and a .931 save percentage in six NHL seasons.
