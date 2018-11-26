Ron Hextall

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall, seen in April 2016, is preparing for the NHL draft. Philadelphia holds the 14th and 19th picks.

 Matt Rourke / Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager Ron Hextall.

Hextall was fired Monday after 4 ½ seasons on the job and the Flyers struggling with a 10-11-2 record under coach Dave Hakstol. The Flyers are coming off a 6-0 loss at Toronto and already have used five goalies this season.

Flyers President Paul Holmgren thanked Hextall for his "many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team."

He added that an immediate change was in the team's best interests and he hopes to have a new GM "as soon as possible."

Hextall played 13 seasons in the NHL and had two stints covering 11 years with the Flyers. He also spent seven seasons as assistant GM with the Los Angeles Kings.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments