Four Stockton University athletes earned Eastern College Athletic Conference monthly awards Tuesday.
Vineland High School graduate DJ Campbell was named ECAC Metro men’s basketball Rookie of the Month for December. Susann Foley was named ECAC Metro women’s indoor track and field Field Athlete of the Month.
Absegami graduate Daniel Do earned the ECAC Metro men’s indoor track and field Track Athlete of the Month. Edward Dennerlein was named the men’s track and field Field Athlete of the Month.
Campbell led the Ospreys in scoring (14.2 points per game), rebounds (6.3 rebound per game), steals (14) and three-pointers (16) in December. The freshman helped them go 5-1 last month, scoring double digits in all six games.
The Ospreys are 9-5 (6-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference).
Do broke a program record in the 3,000-meter race at the Fastrack Season Opener on Dec. 6.
The Galloway Township resident finished in 8 minutes, 41.99 seconds, placing seventh among 25 runners and qualifying for the Atlantic Region Championships. His record-breaking time also ranks 17th in NCAA Division III this season.
Dennerlein finished second out of 23 in the shot put (16.60 meters) at the Lehigh Fast Times Before Finals on Dec. 7. The senior also placed sixth in the weight throw (15.12m).
Both throws were personal bests for the Rutgers-Newark transfer.
Foley, a sophomore transfer from Ithaca College, won the high jump (1.65m) at the Lehigh Fast Times Before Finals. She finished first among nine competitors. Foley qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships with the performance.
Stockton women’s basketball: The Ospreys ended a two-game losing streak Monday with a 55-38 win over Delaware Valley University in Galloway Township.
The nonleague win put Stockton at 6-8 for the season, and Delaware Valley fell to 1-12.
Kiley Gelston led the Ospreys with 11 points and had six rebounds, and Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) scored 10 points and had nine rebounds. Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) added six points and five rebounds, and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had five points and eight rebounds. Chyna Wooten scored seven points. Emily Donzanti contributed four assists and four steals.
For Delaware Valley, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) led with 18 points and had eight rebounds. Emily Kuskel had six points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Aggies cut the Stockton lead to 30-23 in the third quarter, but the Ospreys extended the lead to 42-31 by the end of the quarter and pulled away.
