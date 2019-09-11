Rowan University women's basketball coach Gabby Lisella announced Monday she will retire from coaching to focus on her role as associate athletic director for internal operations at the university.
"I have always believed that my primary responsibility as a collegiate coach has been to prepare our student-athletes to be successful after graduation," said Lisella on the school's website. "I couldn't be more proud of the amazing women that have come through our program. They have proven themselves to be outstanding in their chosen career paths and, more importantly, are people of character."
In her 19 years at Rowan, Lisella earned a school-record 260 wins. Thirty players received All-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors under her, and six were named Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-Americans.
During the 2015-16 season, her team made it to the second round of the NCAA Division-III tournament, and she was recognized as the D3hoops.com Atlantic Region Coach of the Year.
Women's swimming: Elise Blashke was named head coach for the university's swimming and diving teams Wednesday.
Blashke, a Washington Township native, served as an assistant for the men's and women's programs for the past six years. She swam at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, earning consecutive America East All-Conference honors.
