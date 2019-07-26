PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies found themselves in a place Friday night few fans thought earlier this month they would be.
Philadelphia started a critical midseason series at Citizens Bank Park against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies (54-48) began Friday 5.5 games behind the first-place Braves (60-43) in the National League East. The series continues with games 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
“It is a big weekend, an exciting weekend," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "We understand we are playing a division rival, and sometimes those games take on an added importance, and rightfully so. I think you guys know me well enough to know I do follow the standings. I do read articles, so I know who we are playing and why that's important.”
Just last week, the Phillies appeared on the verge of sputtering out of the NL East race. They trailed the Braves by 8.5 games after a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 17.
But Philadelphia won five of six games following that defeat.
Since their season-long, seven-game losing streak ended June 24, Philadelphia was 15-10 for a .600 winning percentage.
"I think we've shown that we are a resilient group," Kapler said. "We've continued to bounce back and get back up and continue to fight and continue to bring energy in situations where some teams would collapse. But we also realize there's going to be more stormy weather coming, and we're going to need to be strong enough to weather that storm as well."
The reason for the Phillies' current revival had mostly to do with pitching. The Philadelphia bullpen began Friday with a 17 1/3 inning scoreless streak. Opponents batted .118 against Philadelphia relievers during that stretch.
"I think as a season moves on, there (are) lots of ebbs and flows," Kapler said, "and we are in a period right now where we're cautiously optimistic about what's upcoming.”
DETROIT — The Philadelphia Phillies picked a fine time to rest Bryce Harper.
Philadelphia also got back in the division race because the Braves have struggled. Atlanta lost six of its last eight games before Friday and was outscored 47-27 during that stretch. The Braves follow their three games in Philadelphia with three games in Washington against the second-place Nationals.
"This time of year, they're all big," Braves manager Brian Snitker said in Atlanta's dugout before Friday's game.
This weekend's series took even more importance because it occurs just before the July 31 trade deadline. How the Phillis perform this weekend, could influence what, if any, deals the team makes before Wednesday.
“I am confident that we're looking for every possible upgrade, depth piece, addition that we can find," Kapler said. "Most of my energy and focus is spent on developing the group that we have in the room right now.
"I said it last year, I'll say it again today. If everybody in the room, under the roof right now, coaches, staff, medical, strength and conditioning takes a noticeable step forward, we're going to be fine. We're going to be very competitive. We're going to be a strong team.”
