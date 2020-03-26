Defensive lineman Austin Johnson has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

Austin, a 2012 St. Augustine Prep graduate, played his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 25-year-old was selected by the Titans with the 43rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

The 6-4, 314-pound Galloway Township native amassed 82 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five passes defended in his first four years. He played in five playoff games and started in one.

Johnson is one of several local players in the NFL:

Chicago defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (Absegami)

Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville)

Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern Regional)

Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional)

Los Angeles Rams guard Jamil Denby (Vineland)

Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep)

