Defensive lineman Austin Johnson has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Giants.
Austin, a 2012 St. Augustine Prep graduate, played his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 25-year-old was selected by the Titans with the 43rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Penn State.
The 6-4, 314-pound Galloway Township native amassed 82 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five passes defended in his first four years. He played in five playoff games and started in one.
Johnson is one of several local players in the NFL:
Chicago defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (Absegami)
Jacksonville running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville)
Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern Regional)
Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional)
Los Angeles Rams guard Jamil Denby (Vineland)
Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep)
A is for Alshon
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had a disappointing season, catching 43 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns before being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.
B is for Brooks
Guard Brandon Brooks rebounded from a ruptured Achilles late last season and an anxiety-related illness to make the Pro Bowl for the third straight season.
C is for Cox
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox made headlines during the season when he called police to report an alleged break-in attempt at his home. The alleged intruder fled when Cox went to the door holding a shotgun.
D is for DeSean
The Eagles re-signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to serve as a deep threat for the offense. After scoring a pair of long touchdowns in the opener, he missed most of the regular season with an abdominal injury.
E is for Elliot
Place-kicker Jake Elliott made his first 16 field goals this year, tying the franchise record, and is 19-for-21 on the season
F is for Fumbles
Quarterback Carson Wentz is tied for second in the NFL with 14 fumbles and seven lost fumbles.
G is for Greg
Wide receiver Greg Ward has been a pleasant surprise. He scored the winning touchdown against Washington with leaping, 15-yard catch.
H is for Hakim
Hakim Laws became an internet sensation for dissing Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor while helping to rescue children from a fire after an Eagles game. "My man just started throwing babies out. … And we were catching them, unlike Agholor."
I is for Injuries
The Eagles have been hit hard for the second straight year, especially at wide receiver, cornerback and running back.
J is for Josh
Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown, 40, spent part of this season also serving as an assistant coach for his sons' high school team in Charlotte, North Carolina.
K is for Kelce
Eagles center Jason Kelce became a father for the first time earlier this season and was just named to his third Pro Bowl.
L is for Long snapper
Rick Lovato was named to the Pro Bowl last week for the first time. It was the first year long snappers were included in the voting by players and coaches. His five tackles this season lead all NFL long snappers.
M is for Miles
Rookie running back Miles Sanders has come on strong over the second half of the season. He owns the franchise record for career scrimmage yards by a rookie with 1,121 so far.
N is for Nate
Rookie offensive lineman Nate Herbig reluctantly bit into a spicy tortilla chip as part of the "Pacqui Chip Challenge" and ran out of the locker room like his throat was on fire.
O is for Orlando
Former Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick returned a fumble for a touchdown against the New York Jets, but he drew more attention for his critical comments about the Eagles after getting released.
P is for Practice Squad
Ward is among eight players on the current roster who were on the practice squad at one point this season, along with wide receiver Rob Davis, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, defensive back Craig James, guard Sua Opeta, tight end/wide receiver Joshua Perkins, running back Boston Scott and linebacker Alex Singleton.
Q is for Quality Wins
The Eagles don't have a lot of them this season. There top victories were a 34-27 win at Green Bay on Sept. 26 and a 31-13 triumph at Buffalo on Oct. 27.
R is for Running backs
Injuries have hurt this unit. Corey Clement and Darren Sproles are out for the rest of the season. Jordan Howard has missed five straight games.
S is for Scott
Running back Boston Scott has emerged as a versatile, valuable weapon for the offense as a runner and receiver.
T for Trout
Mike Trout, a Millville High School graduate and three-time American League Most Valuable Player, is an Eagles season-ticket holder who posts "Fly Eagles Fly" on Twitter before every game.
U is for Underachieving
The Eagles were predicted by many to be Super Bowl contenders before the season but have struggled to remain in playoff contention.
V is for "Big V"
Tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai has developed into a reliable backup at both left and right tackle.
W is for Wentzylvania
The mayor, Carson Wentz, signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension before the season. He's enjoyed a solid year to date with 25 TD passes against seven interceptions, but has been hurt by 14 turnovers. Not making the playoffs could prompt talk of impeachment.
Y is for Youth Movement
The Eagles have a whopping 30 players on the 53-man roster who are age 25 or younger. That's compared with 23 at this point last season.
Z is for Zach
Tight end Zach Ertz's statistics are down from last season, but he still leads the team with 84 receptions and has a chance to top 100 for the second straight year.
