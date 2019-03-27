Players who wish to compete in the 2019 U.S. Senior Women’s Open qualifier at Union League National Golf Club in Middle Township must register by April 10.
Online registration is available at usga.org/applytoplay.
The 18-hole qualifier will be held April 23. It is open to any female golfer who is at least 50 years old as of May 16 and has a certified handicap index of 7.4 or lower.
An unspecified number of golfers from the sectional will qualify for the Senior Women’s Open May 16-19 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.
The inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open was held last July at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Illinois, and was won by World Golf Hall of Famer Laura Davies.
Union League National, formerly Sand Barrens Golf Club, will be the fourth local course to host a USGA national event in the last 22 years, joining Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield, the former Blue Heron Pines East Course in Galloway Township, Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway Township and Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township.
— David Weinberg
