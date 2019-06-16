Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Calif.
Purse: $12.5 million
Yardage: 7,075; Par 71
Final Round
a-denotes amateur
Gary Woodland,$2,250,000 68-65-69-69—271 -13
Brooks Koepka,$1,350,000 69-69-68-68—274 -10
Xander Schauffele,$581,872 66-73-71-67—277 -7
Jon Rahm,$581,872 69-70-70-68—277 -7
Chez Reavie,$581,872 68-70-68-71—277 -7
Justin Rose,$581,872 65-70-68-74—277 -7
Adam Scott,$367,387 70-69-71-68—278 -6
Louis Oosthuizen,$367,387 66-70-70-72—278 -6
Henrik Stenson,$288 715 68-71-70-70—279 -5
Chesson Hadley,$288 715 68-70-70-71—279 -5
Rory McIlroy,$288 715 68-69-70-72—279 -5
Viktor Hovland (a),$0 69-73-71-67—280 -4
Matt Fitzpatrick,$226 609 69-71-72-68—280 -4
Matt Wallace,$226 609 70-68-71-71—280 -4
Danny Willett,$226 609 71-71-67-71—280 -4
Webb Simpson,$172,455 74-68-73-66—281 -3
Francesco Molinari,$172,455 68-72-71-70—281 -3
Byeong Hun An,$172,455 70-72-68-71—281 -3
Graeme McDowell,$172,455 69-70-70-72—281 -3
Matt Kuchar,$172,455 69-69-70-73—281 -3
Paul Casey,$117,598 70-72-73-67—282 -2
Alex Prugh,$117,598 75-69-70-68—282 -2
Tiger Woods,$117,598 70-72-71-69—282 -2
Jason Day,$117,598 70-73-70-69—282 -2
Tyrrell Hatton,$117,598 70-74-69-69—282 -2
Hideki Matsuyama,$117,598 69-73-70-70—282 -2
Patrick Cantlay,$117,598 73-71-68-70—282 -2
Sepp Straka,$86,071 68-72-76-67—283 -1
Shane Lowry,$86,071 75-69-70-69—283 -1
Jim Furyk,$86,071 73-67-72-71—283 -1
Nate Lashley,$86,071 67-74-70-72—283 -1
Marcus Kinhult,$72,928 74-70-74-66—284 E
Patrick Reed,$72,928 71-73-72-68—284 E
Billy Horschel,$72,928 73-70-71-70—284 E
Aaron Wise,$57,853 66-71-79-69—285 +1
Bryson DeChambeau,$57,853 69-74-73-69—285 +1
Collin Morikawa,$57,853 71-73-72-69—285 +1
Martin Kaymer,$57,853 69-75-71-70—285 +1
Jason Dufner,$57,853 70-71-73-71—285 +1
Marc Leishman,$57,853 69-74-70-72—285 +1
Dustin Johnson,$57,853 71-69-71-74—285 +1
Brandon Wu (a),$0 71-69-71-74—285 +1
Andrew Putnam,$41,500 73-71-73-69—286 +2
Rory Sabbatini,$41,500 72-71-73-70—286 +2
Erik Van Rooyen,$41,500 71-73-72-70—286 +2
Tom Hoge,$41,500 71-73-71-71—286 +2
Rickie Fowler,$41,500 66-77-71-72—286 +2
Nick Taylor,$41,500 74-70-70-72—286 +2
Kevin Kisner,$31,385 73-70-75-69—287 +3
Daniel Berger,$31,385 73-70-74-70—287 +3
Abraham Ancer,$31,385 74-68-69-76—287 +3
Phil Mickelson,$27,181 72-69-75-72—288 +4
Charles Howell III,$27,181 72-70-74-72—288 +4
Carlos Ortiz,$27,181 70-70-75-73—288 +4
Sergio Garcia,$27,181 69-70-75-74—288 +4
Haotong Li,$27,181 71-70-72-75—288 +4
Scott Piercy,$27,181 67-72-72-77—288 +4
Charlie Danielson,$25,350 72-70-77-70—289 +5
Zach Johnson,$25,350 70-69-79-71—289 +5
Andy Pope,$25,350 72-71-75-71—289 +5
Adri Arnaus,$25,350 69-75-73-72—289 +5
Harris English,$25,350 71-69-76-73—289 +5
Emiliano Grillo,$25,350 68-74-74-73—289 +5
Chandler Eaton (a),$0 72-70-73-74—289 +5
Justin Walters,$23,851 72-72-77-69—290 +6
Kyle Stanley,$23,851 71-73-75-71—290 +6
Brian Stuard,$23,851 71-73-74-72—290 +6
Rafa Cabrera Bello,$23,851 70-74-74-72—290 +6
Tommy Fleetwood,$23,851 71-73-73-73—290 +6
Jordan Spieth,$23,851 72-69-73-76—290 +6
Rhys Enoch,$22,977 78-66-71-76—291 +7
Cameron Smith,$22,353 71-72-77-72—292 +8
Luke Donald,$22,353 72-70-77-73—292 +8
Clement Sordet,$22,353 76-68-74-74—292 +8
Billy Hurley III,$22,353 73-70-73-76—292 +8
Bernd Wiesberger,$21,728 71-73-78-72—294 +10
Brandt Snedeker,$21,478 75-69-74-77—295 +11
Chip McDaniel,$21,224 71-73-76-77—297 +13
Michael Thorbjornsen (a),$0 71-73-84-76—304 +20
