Former Mays Landing resident Joanna Coe was the top women's golfer in the 52nd PGA Professional Championship at Belfair Golf Club in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Coe, a 2007 Oakcrest High School graduate, shot a 4-over-par 76 in Wednesday's final round to finish the 72-hole tournament at 7-over 274. She tied for 51st place. The 28-year-old teaching professional at Baltimore Country Club finished three strokes ahead of Ashley Grier, a teaching pro at Overbrook Golf Club in Villanova, Pennsylvania.
Coe, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, also got some TV time on the Golf Channel when she blasted out of a bunker on the 18th hole Tuesday en route to a par that was entitled "an all-world, up-and-down for par from Joanna Coe" on PGA.com.
Coe and Grier were among a record four women to qualify for the tournament, which started Sunday with 312 players. Sherry Adonian of Centennial, Colorado, and Denver's Alexandra Braga did not make the cut.
According to PGA.com, Coe and Grier were the first two women PGA Professionals to make the 54-hold cut in the same Championship.
Alex Beach, a PGA Assistant Professional at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, won the tournament at 10-under 277. He registered a two-stroke victory over Danny Balin, a PGA Head Professional at Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, New York.
The low 20 scorers Wednesday earned berths the 101st PGA Championship, which will be held at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, on May 16-19.
Coe and Grier were not eligible because they played a course that was approximately 1,100 yards shorter than the men's layout.
