Union League National Golf Club in Middle Township will be among 17 courses hosting sectional qualifiers for the second U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship.
Union League National, formerly known as Sand Barrens Golf Club, will hold an 18-hole qualifier Tuesday, April 23. It is open to any female who will be at least 50 years old as of May 16 and has a certified Handicap Index of 7.4 or lower.
Online registration begins Monday, Feb. 18 at usga.org/applytoplay. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.
An unspecified number of golfers from the sectionals will qualify for the Senior Women's Open to be held May 16-19 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.
The inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open was held last July at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Illinois, and was won by World Golf Hall of Famer Laura Davies.
Davies has been a longtime participant in the ShopRite LPGA Classic, starting in her rookie year on the LPGA tour in 1988 when the tournament was called the Atlantic City Classic and held at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.
Her best finish in the tournament came in 1992, when she lost a playoff to Anne-Marie Palli on the first extra hole on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. In 2005, she tied the tournament record with a 9-under 62.
Union League National becomes the fifth local course to host a USGA national event in the last 22 years, joining Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield, the former Blue Heron Pines East Course in Galloway Township, Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway Township and Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township.
