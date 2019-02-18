Having grown up in Cape May Court House, golfer Alexander Hicks is used to playing on local courses such as The Shore Club (formerly Wildwood Country Club), Stone Harbor Golf Club and others where dealing with wind is often part of the game.
That experience came in handy for Hicks on Monday.
The 2011 Middle Township High School graduate overcame gusty conditions to win a qualifier for the upcoming Puerto Rico Open and become the first local male golfer in at least 30 years to earn a spot in a PGA Tour event.
Hicks, 26, shot a 4-under-par 68 to top a field of 17 players at TPC Dorado Beach's Sugarcane Course in Dorado, Puerto Rico. He will tee it up in the first round of the Puerto Rico Open, which is played at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club, on Thursday.
"It was a tough day out there because it was pretty windy," Hicks said Monday in a phone interview from Puerto Rico. "It was 25, 30 miles an hour, so I was very happy with my score."
He shot 4-under on the front nine, then registered two birdies and two bogeys on the back. That was good for a two-shot advantage over Web.com tour player Michael Miller and fellow MacKenzie Tour Canada player Michael Schachner, who both shot 2-under 70. Former PGA Tour player Ted Purdy, who won the 2005 Byron Nelson Classic, was among the players at 1-under.
Because the field for the Monday qualifier was so small, only the winner was going to get a spot in the 132-player field for the Puerto Rico Open.
"Monday qualifiers are tough," Hicks said. "It's just one day, one round, 18 holes and it's over. If you don't shoot a low score, you have no chance. Shooting even par isn't going to cut it. Even par is as good as shooting 80."
Hicks, a three-time Press Player of the Year while at Middle, spent last summer and fall playing in the PGA MacKenzie Tour in Canada. It's one of the PGA's minor-league tours, where experience is more valuable than the prize money.
He played in 11 MacKenzie Tour events last season. His best finish was a tie for sixth in the Bayview Place DCBank Open at Uplands Golf Club in Victoria, British Columbia, when he shot an 11-under-par 269.
For the season, he had a scoring average of 70.57, earned $8,270 and wound up 71st on the Tour's Merit of Order. Because only the top 60 earned exempt status for this year, he'll have to go to the tour's Q-school at the end of April in hopes of playing on the tour again.
"There are a lot of guys out there who are in the same situation," Hicks said. "I know I can play well, but it doesn't always work out. That's just the way things go sometimes."
Hicks is scheduled to play a practice round for the tournament on Tuesday and participate in the Wednesday Pro-Am before the first round of the 72-hole tournament on Thursday.
Most of the top players are in the WGC-Mexico tournament this week, which leaves the Puerto Rico Open more of a wide-open tournament. Hicks will be playing against veterans such as Angel Cabrera, David Duval and Mike Weir in addition to other PGA Tour members and some up-and-coming players.
"The strength of the field is a little weaker because guys like Rory (McIlroy) and Tiger (Woods) are playing in Mexico," Hicks said. "But it's still going to be very tough. My main goal is just to make the cut and see how things go from there. I know I can play well. The key is not to put too much pressure on myself and play the way I'm capable of playing.
"No matter what, it's pretty exciting. This is something I've been working toward for a long time."
