Joanna Coe battled an illness during the final days of the LPGA T&CP National Championship but still finished the tournament strong Wednesday afternoon.
The Oakcrest High School graduate earned a fifth-place finish, which qualified her for the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, one of the five majors of the LPGA Tour season.
It's the third consecutive year Coe qualified for the tournament.
"It feels great," Coe said. "It's a huge honor. I really had to grind it out the last couple of days. I had to stay focused, and I had to use all my experience. I got the job done."
The 66th annual KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be held June 23- 28 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
This marks the first time since 1958 the tournament will take place in Pennsylvania, when it was held at Churchill Valley Country Club in Pittsburgh.
The tournament began in 1955.
"It's so special to me (that the tournament is close to home)," said Coe, 29, of Baltimore. "I am a huge Philly sports fan, and a lot of my family is from Philly. I'm going to feel like the hometown girl.
"I can't wait for this. I always look forward to playing with the high competition."
Coe also will compete for Team USA at the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup. The tournament will be held Oct. 22-26 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Golf Course in Austin, Texas.
Along with Coe, Team USA includes Alison Curdt, Ashley Grier, Brittany Kelly and Seul-Ki Park, who each qualified based on a two-year point system from various high-level tournaments in the LPGA and PGA.
Suzy Whaley, the first female president of the PGA, will be Team USA's captain.
"It's going to be a really great experience," said Coe, who never competed for a team that represented the USA. "It'll be very special, and it'll be something different. I am super excited."
Coe is the assistant director of instruction at Baltimore Country Club, teaching and developing golfers of various ages. Her other responsibilities include contributing to the BBC's social media account and private magazine, as well as assisting with member engagement.
The Mays Landing native also helps oversee the junior development program at BCC. The participants range from 3-year-olds to young adults before entering college.
Coe graduated from Oakcrest in 2007 and was named The Press Co-Golfer of the Year that spring, She had a decorated career at Rollins College in Florida, helping the Tars capture the 2008 NCAA Division II national championship.
Coe was named the Rollins Female Athlete of the Year in 2009.
"Everyday I just want to show my passion and my love to the sport," Coe said. "I am proud of myself, and I know that my club and my family are, too. I'm ready to put all the preparation in, and just show all that I have."
