Hidden Creek Golf Club owner Roger Hansen is selling the Egg Harbor Township course.
Hansen, who opened Hidden Creek in 2002, announced Monday the highly regarded private club is being sold to Dormie Network. The sale is expected to be completed in mid-January.
"My wife, Edwina, and I felt that now is the best time to pass the ownership along to someone else, but only to a new owner who shares the same vision for the club that we have," Hansen said in a statement.
"While it was a difficult decision, we feel confident that we are doing the right thing for the club and leaving it in the hands of an ownership group that has a passion for the game of golf and will continue to build on the tradition of quality, service and camaraderie we have established at Hidden Creek."
Dormie Network, founded in 2016, currently has five clubs: Dormie Club (North Carolina), Victoria National (Indiana), Ballyhack Golf Club (Virginia), Arbor Links (Nebraska) and Briggs Ranch Club (Texas).
Dormie Network membership extends full-member privileges and complete access to every club in the network.
"We have long admired Hidden Creek Golf Club and are very excited about the pending purchase of the club," Dormie Network President Zach Peed said in a statement. "Hidden Creek is a world-class golf club in every way. Our vision is to bring Hidden Creek into the nation’s premier network of private destination golf clubs, further enhancing the member experience for all."
Hidden Creek has long been considered one of the best courses in the state. Designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, it was recently named one of "America's 100 Best Modern Courses" by Golfweek Magazine for the 18th consecutive year.
It hosted the 2015 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship and has been the site of several U.S. Open qualifiers for men and women.
Hansen has long been an influential part of the local golf community.
In addition to building Hidden Creek, he previously owned Blue Heron Pines Golf Club and the now-defunct Blue Heron Pines East course in Egg Harbor Township. In 2003, Brandt Snedeker, now a PGA Tour regular, won the U.S. Open Amateur Public Links Championship at the East course.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.