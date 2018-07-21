Spieth part of 3-way tie for British lead as Woods lurks

Tiger Woods of the US after putting on the 5th green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Saturday July 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

 The Associated Press
Saturday
At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
Carnoustie, Scotland
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,402; Par: 71
Third Round
a-amateur
Jordan Spieth72-67-65—204-9
Xander Schauffele71-66-67—204-9
Kevin Kisner66-70-68—204-9
Kevin Chappell70-69-67—206-7
Francesco Molinari70-72-65—207-6
Tiger Woods71-71-66—208-5
Webb Simpson70-71-67—208-5
Alex Noren70-71-67—208-5
Matt Kuchar70-68-70—208-5
Rory McIlroy69-69-70—208-5
Tommy Fleetwood72-65-71—208-5
Zach Johnson69-67-72—208-5
Justin Rose72-73-64—209-4
Austin Cook72-70-67—209-4
Adam Scott71-70-68—209-4
Charley Hoffman71-70-68—209-4
Tony Finau67-71-71—209-4
Zander Lombard67-71-71—209-4
Erik van Rooyen67-71-71—209-4
Yusaku Miyazato71-74-65—210-3
Chris Wood70-74-66—210-3
Byeong Hun An73-71-66—210-3
Haotong Li71-72-67—210-3
Kyle Stanley72-69-69—210-3
Ryan Moore68-73-69—210-3
Danny Willett69-71-70—210-3
Thorbjorn Olesen70-70-70—210-3
Satoshi Kodaira72-71-68—211-2
Sean Crocker71-71-69—211-2
Louis Oosthuizen72-70-69—211-2
Shaun Norris74-68-69—211-2
Lucas Herbert73-69-69—211-2
Michael Kim73-69-69—211-2
Patrick Cantlay70-71-70—211-2
Eddie Pepperell71-70-70—211-2
Pat Perez69-68-74—211-2
Bernhard Langer73-71-68—212-1
Phil Mickelson73-69-70—212-1
Rickie Fowler70-69-73—212-1
Patrick Reed75-70-68—213E
Ross Fisher75-70-68—213E
Jason Dufner75-70-68—213E
Tom Lewis75-70-68—213E
Marc Leishman72-72-69—213E
Lee Westwood72-72-69—213E
Julian Suri74-69-70—213E
Thomas Pieters70-73-70—213E
Stewart Cink72-70-71—213E
Sung Kang69-72-72—213E
Brandon Stone68-72-73—213E
Adam Hadwin73-70-71—214+1
Yuta Ikeda70-73-71—214+1
Marcus Kinhult74-69-71—214+1
Jason Day71-71-72—214+1
Matthew Southgate69-72-73—214+1
Rhys Enoch74-71-70—215+2
a-Sam Locke72-73-70—215+2
Masahiro Kawamura77-67-71—215+2
Shubhankar Sharma73-71-71—215+2
Gary Woodland71-72-72—215+2
Gavin Green72-73-71—216+3
Ryan Fox74-71-71—216+3
Henrik Stenson70-75-71—216+3
Paul Casey73-71-72—216+3
Brett Rumford74-70-72—216+3
Kevin Na70-73-73—216+3
Cameron Davis71-72-73—216+3
Brooks Koepka72-69-75—216+3
Tyrrell Hatton74-71-72—217+4
Paul Dunne71-73-73—217+4
Cameron Smith73-71-73—217+4
Brendan Steele68-76-73—217+4
Luke List70-70-77—217+4
Keegan Bradley74-71-73—218+5
Bryson DeChambeau75-70-73—218+5
Si Woo Kim71-72-75—218+5
Kiradech Aphibarnrat74-71-74—219+6
Rafa Cabrera Bello74-70-76—220+7
Beau Hossler73-70-77—220+7
