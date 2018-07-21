|Saturday
|At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
|Carnoustie, Scotland
|Purse: $10.5 million
|Yardage: 7,402; Par: 71
|Third Round
|a-amateur
|Jordan Spieth
|72-67-65—204
|-9
|Xander Schauffele
|71-66-67—204
|-9
|Kevin Kisner
|66-70-68—204
|-9
|Kevin Chappell
|70-69-67—206
|-7
|Francesco Molinari
|70-72-65—207
|-6
|Tiger Woods
|71-71-66—208
|-5
|Webb Simpson
|70-71-67—208
|-5
|Alex Noren
|70-71-67—208
|-5
|Matt Kuchar
|70-68-70—208
|-5
|Rory McIlroy
|69-69-70—208
|-5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|72-65-71—208
|-5
|Zach Johnson
|69-67-72—208
|-5
|Justin Rose
|72-73-64—209
|-4
|Austin Cook
|72-70-67—209
|-4
|Adam Scott
|71-70-68—209
|-4
|Charley Hoffman
|71-70-68—209
|-4
|Tony Finau
|67-71-71—209
|-4
|Zander Lombard
|67-71-71—209
|-4
|Erik van Rooyen
|67-71-71—209
|-4
|Yusaku Miyazato
|71-74-65—210
|-3
|Chris Wood
|70-74-66—210
|-3
|Byeong Hun An
|73-71-66—210
|-3
|Haotong Li
|71-72-67—210
|-3
|Kyle Stanley
|72-69-69—210
|-3
|Ryan Moore
|68-73-69—210
|-3
|Danny Willett
|69-71-70—210
|-3
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|70-70-70—210
|-3
|Satoshi Kodaira
|72-71-68—211
|-2
|Sean Crocker
|71-71-69—211
|-2
|Louis Oosthuizen
|72-70-69—211
|-2
|Shaun Norris
|74-68-69—211
|-2
|Lucas Herbert
|73-69-69—211
|-2
|Michael Kim
|73-69-69—211
|-2
|Patrick Cantlay
|70-71-70—211
|-2
|Eddie Pepperell
|71-70-70—211
|-2
|Pat Perez
|69-68-74—211
|-2
|Bernhard Langer
|73-71-68—212
|-1
|Phil Mickelson
|73-69-70—212
|-1
|Rickie Fowler
|70-69-73—212
|-1
|Patrick Reed
|75-70-68—213
|E
|Ross Fisher
|75-70-68—213
|E
|Jason Dufner
|75-70-68—213
|E
|Tom Lewis
|75-70-68—213
|E
|Marc Leishman
|72-72-69—213
|E
|Lee Westwood
|72-72-69—213
|E
|Julian Suri
|74-69-70—213
|E
|Thomas Pieters
|70-73-70—213
|E
|Stewart Cink
|72-70-71—213
|E
|Sung Kang
|69-72-72—213
|E
|Brandon Stone
|68-72-73—213
|E
|Adam Hadwin
|73-70-71—214
|+1
|Yuta Ikeda
|70-73-71—214
|+1
|Marcus Kinhult
|74-69-71—214
|+1
|Jason Day
|71-71-72—214
|+1
|Matthew Southgate
|69-72-73—214
|+1
|Rhys Enoch
|74-71-70—215
|+2
|a-Sam Locke
|72-73-70—215
|+2
|Masahiro Kawamura
|77-67-71—215
|+2
|Shubhankar Sharma
|73-71-71—215
|+2
|Gary Woodland
|71-72-72—215
|+2
|Gavin Green
|72-73-71—216
|+3
|Ryan Fox
|74-71-71—216
|+3
|Henrik Stenson
|70-75-71—216
|+3
|Paul Casey
|73-71-72—216
|+3
|Brett Rumford
|74-70-72—216
|+3
|Kevin Na
|70-73-73—216
|+3
|Cameron Davis
|71-72-73—216
|+3
|Brooks Koepka
|72-69-75—216
|+3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|74-71-72—217
|+4
|Paul Dunne
|71-73-73—217
|+4
|Cameron Smith
|73-71-73—217
|+4
|Brendan Steele
|68-76-73—217
|+4
|Luke List
|70-70-77—217
|+4
|Keegan Bradley
|74-71-73—218
|+5
|Bryson DeChambeau
|75-70-73—218
|+5
|Si Woo Kim
|71-72-75—218
|+5
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|74-71-74—219
|+6
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|74-70-76—220
|+7
|Beau Hossler
|73-70-77—220
|+7
