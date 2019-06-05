GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Who knew nice carpets were so important to golfers?
Of the recent renovations at the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, the new flooring in the guest rooms stuck out to Madelene Sagstrom, 26, of Sweden.
Sagstrom played in the ShopRite LPGA Classic two years ago and stayed in the hotel. She's back to compete this year, and staying in one of the newly renovated rooms.
"It's so fresh. It's so clean," Sagstrom said. "For us, it's real important to be able to stretch on the carpet. All the carpet's brand new. ... Everything just looks wonderful."
Planning for the first renovations to rooms since the early 2000s started in July, and the club closed shortly after Thanksgiving for construction, said Mike Tidwell, director of sales and marketing for the Seaview. The renovations, which cost close to $18 million, were underway months after Seaview was bought by KDG Capital LLC, a Florida company, from Stockton University for $21 million.