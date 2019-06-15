Woodland takes 1-shot lead over Rose in US Open

Justin Rose, of England, watches his tee sho on the fourth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

Saturday at Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Calif.

Purse: $12.5 million

Yardage: 7,075; Par 71

Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Gary Woodland 68-65-69—202

Justin Rose 65-70-68—203

Brooks Koepka 69-69-68—206

Chez Reavie 68-70-68—206

Louis Oosthuizen 66-70-70—206

Rory McIlroy 68-69-70—207

Matt Kuchar 69-69-70—208

Chesson Hadley 68-70-70—208

Danny Willett 71-71-67—209

Graeme McDowell 69-70-70—209

Jon Rahm 69-70-70—209

Henrik Stenson 68-71-70—209

Matt Wallace 70-68-71—209

Byeong Hun An 70-72-68—210

Xander Schauffele 66-73-71—210

Adam Scott 70-69-71—210

Abraham Ancer 74-68-69—211

Nate Lashley 67-74-70—211

Brandon Wu 71-69-71—211

Dustin Johnson 71-69-71—211

Francesco Molinari 68-72-71—211

Scott Piercy 67-72-72—211

Patrick Cantlay 73-71-68—212

Hideki Matsuyama 69-73-70—212

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71-72—212

Jim Furyk 73-67-72—212

Tyrrell Hatton 70-74-69—213

Jason Day 70-73-70—213

Marc Leishman 69-74-70—213

Tiger Woods 70-72-71—213

Viktor Hovland 69-73-71—213

Haotong Li 71-70-72—213

Shane Lowry 75-69-70—214

Nick Taylor 74-70-70—214

Alex Prugh 75-69-70—214

Rickie Fowler 66-77-71—214

Billy Horschel 73-70-71—214

Jason Dufner 70-71-73—214

Jordan Spieth 72-69-73—214

Sergio Garcia 69-70-75—214

Rhys Enoch 78-66-71—215

Martin Kaymer 69-75-71—215

Tom Hoge 71-73-71—215

Chandler Eaton 72-70-73—215

Webb Simpson 74-68-73—215

Paul Casey 70-72-73—215

Carlos Ortiz 70-70-75—215

Patrick Reed 71-73-72—216

Erik van Rooyen 71-73-72—216

Collin Morikawa 71-73-72—216

Bryson DeChambeau 69-74-73—216

Billy Hurley III 73-70-73—216

Rory Sabbatini 72-71-73—216

Emiliano Grillo 68-74-74—216

Charles Howell III 72-70-74—216

Phil Mickelson 72-69-75—216

Harris English 71-69-76—216

Sepp Straka 68-72-76—216

Aaron Wise 66-71-79—216

Tommy Fleetwood 71-73-73—217

Adri Arnaus 69-75-73—217

Andrew Putnam 73-71-73—217

Daniel Berger 73-70-74—217

Clément Sordet 76-68-74—218

Brandt Snedeker 75-69-74—218

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-74-74—218

Brian Stuard 71-73-74—218

Marcus Kinhult 74-70-74—218

Andy Pope 72-71-75—218

Kevin Kisner 73-70-75—218

Zach Johnson 70-69-79—218

Kyle Stanley 71-73-75—219

Luke Donald 72-70-77—219

Charlie Danielson 72-70-77—219

Chip McDaniel 71-73-76—220

Cameron Smith 71-72-77—220

Justin Walters 72-72-77—221

Bernd Wiesberger 71-73-78—222

Michael Thorbjornsen 71-73-84—228

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments