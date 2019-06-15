Saturday at Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach Calif.
Purse: $12.5 million
Yardage: 7,075; Par 71
Second Round
a-denotes amateur
Gary Woodland 68-65-69—202
Justin Rose 65-70-68—203
Brooks Koepka 69-69-68—206
Chez Reavie 68-70-68—206
Louis Oosthuizen 66-70-70—206
Rory McIlroy 68-69-70—207
Matt Kuchar 69-69-70—208
Chesson Hadley 68-70-70—208
Danny Willett 71-71-67—209
Graeme McDowell 69-70-70—209
Jon Rahm 69-70-70—209
Henrik Stenson 68-71-70—209
Matt Wallace 70-68-71—209
Byeong Hun An 70-72-68—210
Xander Schauffele 66-73-71—210
Adam Scott 70-69-71—210
Abraham Ancer 74-68-69—211
Nate Lashley 67-74-70—211
Brandon Wu 71-69-71—211
Dustin Johnson 71-69-71—211
Francesco Molinari 68-72-71—211
Scott Piercy 67-72-72—211
Patrick Cantlay 73-71-68—212
Hideki Matsuyama 69-73-70—212
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71-72—212
Jim Furyk 73-67-72—212
Tyrrell Hatton 70-74-69—213
Jason Day 70-73-70—213
Marc Leishman 69-74-70—213
Tiger Woods 70-72-71—213
Viktor Hovland 69-73-71—213
Haotong Li 71-70-72—213
Shane Lowry 75-69-70—214
Nick Taylor 74-70-70—214
Alex Prugh 75-69-70—214
Rickie Fowler 66-77-71—214
Billy Horschel 73-70-71—214
Jason Dufner 70-71-73—214
Jordan Spieth 72-69-73—214
Sergio Garcia 69-70-75—214
Rhys Enoch 78-66-71—215
Martin Kaymer 69-75-71—215
Tom Hoge 71-73-71—215
Chandler Eaton 72-70-73—215
Webb Simpson 74-68-73—215
Paul Casey 70-72-73—215
Carlos Ortiz 70-70-75—215
Patrick Reed 71-73-72—216
Erik van Rooyen 71-73-72—216
Collin Morikawa 71-73-72—216
Bryson DeChambeau 69-74-73—216
Billy Hurley III 73-70-73—216
Rory Sabbatini 72-71-73—216
Emiliano Grillo 68-74-74—216
Charles Howell III 72-70-74—216
Phil Mickelson 72-69-75—216
Harris English 71-69-76—216
Sepp Straka 68-72-76—216
Aaron Wise 66-71-79—216
Tommy Fleetwood 71-73-73—217
Adri Arnaus 69-75-73—217
Andrew Putnam 73-71-73—217
Daniel Berger 73-70-74—217
Clément Sordet 76-68-74—218
Brandt Snedeker 75-69-74—218
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-74-74—218
Brian Stuard 71-73-74—218
Marcus Kinhult 74-70-74—218
Andy Pope 72-71-75—218
Kevin Kisner 73-70-75—218
Zach Johnson 70-69-79—218
Kyle Stanley 71-73-75—219
Luke Donald 72-70-77—219
Charlie Danielson 72-70-77—219
Chip McDaniel 71-73-76—220
Cameron Smith 71-72-77—220
Justin Walters 72-72-77—221
Bernd Wiesberger 71-73-78—222
Michael Thorbjornsen 71-73-84—228
